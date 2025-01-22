The Toy Book® Reveals The Inaugural Pulse Of Play Awardstm Winners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"The toy is a vibrant place powered by some of the most creative people on the planet, and that creativity transcends the toy department as it shapes experiences and other consumer products while intersecting with adjacent industries. Our inaugural Pulse of Play Awards recognizes hard work and the constant pursuit of excellence," said James Zahn, Editor-in-Chief of The Toy and Director of The Pulse of Play Awards. "We congratulate all of this year's winners and look forward to honoring them in The BIG Toy Book, debuting March 1 at Toy Fair New York."

The 2025 Pulse of Play Awards Winners

PURVEYORS OF PLAY



Display of the Year: Moose Toys x MINISO: XOX Kweenie

Rep Group of the Year: Toy'n Around

Distributor of the Year: ACD Distribution

Retailer of the Year (Mass, Mass Specialty): Amazon Retailer of the Year (Independent, Specialty, & Hobby): FAO Schwarz

MARKETING MAESTROS



Product Launch of the Year: RealFX Disney Stitch (Wow! Stuff)

Cultural Moment of the Year: Fisher-Price x John Legend: The Music Starts Here (Mattel)

Viral Hit of the Year: MGA's Miniverse (MGA Entertainment)

Influencer Activation of the Year: Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch x Jason Kelce (Spin Master)

The Cinematic Art of Selling Fun: Commercial of the Year: MAGNA-TILES "Build On" (MAGNA-TILES)

Crossover Collaboration of the Year: Squishmallows x Harry Potter (Jazwares x Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products)

Outbound Licensing Program of the Year: Transformers (Hasbro) Entertainment-Driven Property/Project of the Year: Despicable Me Franchise (Universal Products & Experiences)

CREATORS & INNOVATORS



Toy Inventor of the Year: Soppycid for Soppycid Reusable Water Balloons (Dongguan Saienchuangke Technology Co., Ltd)

Game Inventor of the Year: The Op Games Team + Eric Olsen for Flip 7 (The Op Games) Digital Studio/Team of the Year: 10:10 Games x Funko for Funko Fusion

TOY BOOK INTERNATIONAL



Retailer of the Year: Smyths Toys Superstores

Location-Based Experience (LBE) of the Year: Bluey x CAMP (CAMP, BBC Studios, Ludo Studio) Manufacturer of the Year: Playmates Toys

THE OVERALL PULSE OF PLAY AWARD

This award honors outstanding achievements in all categories of the business of play, including retail, manufacturing, design, sales, and beyond.

The LEGO Group

Nominees were submitted by authorized representatives and members of an independent industry panel last fall. 101 finalists were revealed on Dec. 18, 2024, and voted on by the industry panel and Adventure Media & Events team members to determine this year's winners.

The Toy Book's 41st volume begins on March 1, 2025, with this year's edition of The BIG Toy Book debuting at Toy Fair New York. The Toy Book and its sister publications, The Toy Insider and The Pop Insider, can be found in Booth No. 3327 at The Javits Center from March 1-4.

Plans are already underway for the second annual Pulse of Play Awards. The nomination period for the 2026 program will open this summer. Visit pulseofplayawards for more information.

