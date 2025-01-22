Verizon And Brightspeed Launch Fixed Wireless Voice And Data Solution For Brightspeed's Copper Customers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Brightspeed leverages Verizon's to provide dependable, high-speed connectivity option for customers on aging copper networks

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed, an innovative telecommunications and internet and the nation's third largest fiber broadband builder, announced the launch of a program offering its unique fixed wireless voice and data solution using Verizon's network for customers currently served by aging copper cables. This agreement with Verizon positions Brightspeed as a leader in the and moves the company closer to helping close the digital divide across its 20-state footprint.

"Brightspeed developed this industry-leading fixed wireless solution that can support voice calls and help families and businesses connect to the internet, fully participating in today's digital world," said Brightspeed Chief Technology Officer, Brian Bond. "Now, Verizon is partnering with us to launch the solution by enabling the use of its network to provide the services our customers depend on every day - a reliable way to reach family and friends and a high-speed internet connection needed for remote work, online education, telehealth and teleconferencing."

"Connectivity is essential in nearly every part of our lives and work," said Jeff Hulse, President, Verizon Partner Solutions. "Working with Brightspeed, we are connecting more people, providing them with solutions necessary to create a fully connected nation."

Brightspeed is making a multi-billion-dollar investment in deploying its state-of-the-art fiber broadband network across its service areas in the South, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. to replace aging copper telecommunications infrastructure. However, the deployment of Brightspeed's fiber network to more than four million homes and businesses will take time and can't fully cover the nearly seven million locations across its footprint. Working with Verizon, this new fixed wireless voice and data solution offers customers a more immediate, reliable, high-speed connectivity option and can be deployed to homes and businesses that Brightspeed's planned fiber broadband network build may not reach.

"Ultimately, our goal is to give every home and business within our 20-state service area a more reliable, resilient option over copper voice and data services," said Brightspeed CEO Tom Maguire. "Everyone deserves the latest and best communications technology available. Archaic copper networks are costly to maintain, susceptible to weather-related issues and can neither support modern technology nor telecommunications innovation and the needs of the future. This fixed wireless solution will help those who have struggled with unreliable copper service living in areas where our fiber network isn't available."

Currently, some Brightspeed DSL customers in underserved or unserved areas are getting speeds well below what is needed to productively work, learn or stream online and are repeatedly dealing with service outages due to copper's lack of resiliency. Brightspeed's new fixed wireless voice and data solution using Verizon's network will provide customers with reliable connectivity. This new fixed wireless voice and data solution will upgrade services for some current Brightspeed DSL customers.

Brightspeed ensures a smooth, hassle-free installation, backed by easy-to-understand billing and simple plans that make getting connected stress-free: no annual contracts, equipment costs, bundle requirements, data caps, or surprise fees.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 6.5 million homes and businesses. Our 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Brightspeed

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED