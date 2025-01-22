Growth Opportunities In The $1.15 Trillion Truck Industry, 2030 - Emissions Regulations And Sustainability Trends Are Redefining Global Trucking

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Daimler Truck, Volvo Group, PACCAR, MAN TRUCK & BUS, and Scania Lead the Competition

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Truck - Global Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Truck Market was valued at USD 0.85 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.15 trillion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.25%.

The global truck market is poised for significant growth, driven by several key factors that reflect the changing dynamics of transportation and logistics. One of the primary growth drivers is the rising demand for freight transportation, fuelled by the expansion of e-commerce and the globalization of supply chains.

As businesses increasingly rely on efficient logistics solutions to meet consumer demands, the need for robust trucking operations has intensified. Additionally, technological advancements, such as telematics, route optimization software, and electronic logging devices (ELDs), enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs, further supporting market growth. The shift toward electric and hybrid trucks is also gaining momentum, driven by stringent emissions regulations and a growing emphasis on sustainability within the transportation sector.

Several trends are shaping the global truck market, notably the increasing focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility. Truck manufacturers are investing heavily in developing electric and alternative fuel vehicles to meet regulatory standards and consumer expectations. This trend is not only aimed at reducing carbon emissions but also at addressing the rising fuel costs and operational expenses faced by fleet operators. Advancements in autonomous driving technology are emerging as a transformative force in the trucking industry, promising to enhance safety, reduce labour costs, and improve efficiency. The integration of smart technologies, including Internet of Things (IoT) applications, is also enabling real-time tracking and monitoring of cargo, optimizing supply chain operations, and enhancing overall fleet management.

While the global truck market presents numerous opportunities, it also faces challenges that could impact growth. One significant challenge is the rising cost of raw materials, which can lead to increased production expenses for manufacturers. The industry is grappling with a shortage of skilled drivers, exacerbated by the aging workforce and a lack of new entrants into the profession. This shortage can hinder operational efficiency and limit the capacity of logistics providers to meet growing demand. The regulatory landscape is continuously evolving, with new emissions and safety regulations being implemented globally, requiring companies to adapt quickly to remain compliant. Addressing these challenges while capitalizing on growth opportunities will be crucial for stakeholders in the global truck market as they navigate the complexities of an increasingly competitive and dynamic industry.

Regional Insights

North America dominates the global truck sector, primarily due to its robust logistics infrastructure, high demand for freight transport, and a well-established trucking culture. The United States, in particular, plays a crucial role, accounting for a significant portion of the market share. The extensive highway network in North America facilitates efficient transportation, enabling trucks to serve vast geographic areas effectively. This infrastructure is complemented by major logistics hubs and distribution centers that support the flow of goods across the continent.

The growth of e-commerce has further intensified the demand for trucking services in North America. As consumers increasingly expect quick and reliable delivery options, businesses are expanding their logistics operations, relying heavily on trucks for last-mile delivery. This trend has resulted in a surge in demand for various truck classes, particularly heavy-duty Class 8 trucks, which are essential for long-haul transportation.

Technological advancements also contribute to North America's dominance in the truck market. The adoption of telematics, route optimization software, and advanced safety features enhances the efficiency of trucking operations, reducing costs and improving service quality. Additionally, the push towards electrification and alternative fuels is gaining traction, with manufacturers investing in electric heavy-duty trucks to meet regulatory standards and consumer preferences for environmentally friendly transportation options.

North America's favorable regulatory environment, including incentives for electric vehicle adoption and investments in infrastructure, supports the growth of the trucking industry. The region's strong economy, characterized by a diverse range of industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, and retail, further fuels the demand for trucking services. As a result, North America remains the leading market in the global truck industry, continually adapting to the evolving needs of the logistics landscape.

Key Market Players in the Truck Sector



Daimler Truck AG

Volvo Group

PACCAR Inc.

MAN TRUCK & BUS SE

Scania CV AB

International Motors, LLC

ISUZU MOTORS LIMITED

Hino Motors, Ltd.

Ford Motor Company Tata Motors Ltd.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Truck market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Class



Class 3

Class 4

Class 5

Class 6

Class 7 Class 8

By Fuel Type



Gasoline

Diesel

Electric

Natural Gas Alternative Fuel

By End User Industry



Agriculture

Mining and Construction

Logistics and Transportation Others

By Region



North America



United States



Canada

Mexico

Europe & CIS



France



Germany



Spain



Italy

United Kingdom

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



Vietnam



South Korea



Thailand

Australia

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Turkey

South America



Brazil Argentina

Key Market Drivers



Increasing Demand for Freight Transportation

Technological Advancements Infrastructure Development and Urbanization

Key Market Challenges



Driver Shortage

Rising Operational Costs Fuel Price Volatility

Key Market Trends



Focus on Sustainability

Adoption of Alternative Fuels Shift Towards Electrification

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900