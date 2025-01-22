UNE INTRODUCES INNOVATIVE MASTER OF SCIENCE IN CLIMATE CHANGE LEADERSHIP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Launching in fall 2025, UNE Online's new Master of Science in Climate Change Leadership (CCL) will prepare bold, solution-driven leaders who can inspire action and impact lasting change. Accessible to learners from all academic and professional backgrounds, this 34-credit program provides the skills and interdisciplinary knowledge needed to drive impactful change.

With no prerequisites and a flexible format that includes online classes as well as opportunities for meeting via Zoom, this program welcomes students eager to start their careers, professionals pivoting into climate-focused roles, and lifelong learners inspired to lead. Students will gain expertise across disciplines - such as marine science, public health, and sustainable business - while developing practical leadership skills to shape the future, lead on climate change action, and tackle the earth's most urgent challenges.

Students will engage in real-time, online cohort-based sessions designed to connect them with academic experts, instructors, and peers. These dynamic sessions are opportunities to build a vibrant learning community, explore frameworks that work for real action on climate change, participate in virtual field trips, and explore key concepts with leading voices in the field.

Cameron Wake, Ph.D., director of UNE's Center for North Atlantic Studies and director of the master's in climate change leadership, says the program aims to equip participants with skills to collaborate and make an impact in organizations and communities, targeting both early-career students and experienced professionals.

"UNE's climate change leadership program is truly an interdisciplinary degree designed from the ground up," Wake said. "It fully integrates natural sciences, public health, and sustainable business into an education on climate change leadership that will prepare students to advance their careers and solve big problems that affect Maine and the world."

Carol J. Ewan Whyte, Ph.D., M.Sc., director of UNE's Graduate Programs in Public Health and an associate teaching professor in the CCL program, notes that the interdisciplinary approach will help students gain understanding on the complexities of climate change and how it impacts them directly.

"From the first course in the program, students will be introduced to the intersection of public health, marine science, sustainability, and leadership through case studies and real-time discussions with their peers, instructors, and academic experts aimed at developing solutions to big challenges," she said.

"Climate leadership is a space about influence, and finding opportunities to change organizations from within," remarked Jeremy Pare, LPD, M.S., assistant teaching professor of innovation and entrepreneurship in UNE's College of Business, which, with a focus on experiential learning, engages students in enriching experiences that prepare them for leadership positions in a rapidly evolving global economy. "One goal of this program is to inspire our students to see themselves as leaders and envision opportunities to influence change through innovation."

"This is the perfect program for continuing professionals who really want to make a difference in dealing with climate change," said Charles Tilburg, Ph.D., director of UNE's School of Marine and Environmental Programs . "This will be the number one issue impacting humankind in the next 50 years, and our program will prepare students for nontraditional careers that will meet current and emerging needs across many disciplines."

Applications are now being accepted for the CCL program, with classes beginning in fall 2025. For more information or to apply, visit .

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND

The University of New England is Maine's largest independent university, with two beautiful coastal campuses in Maine, a one-of-a-kind study-abroad campus in Tangier, Morocco, and an array of flexible online offerings. In an uncommonly welcoming and supportive community, we offer hands-on learning, empowering students to make a positive impact in a world full of challenges. We are the state's top provider of health professionals and home to Maine's only medical and dental colleges, a variety of other interprofessionally aligned health care programs, and nationally recognized programs in the marine sciences, the natural and social sciences, business, the humanities, and the arts. Visit .

MSCCL FACULTY/LEADERSHIP:

Cameron Wake is director of the University of New England's Center for North Atlantic Studies (UNE North) , where he connects and engages UNE students, faculty, and professional staff with external partners to build and sustain healthy communities, healthy environments, and thriving economies by fostering innovative and sustainable solutions. He joined UNE in 2023 and brings 35 years of experience in directing interdisciplinary research programs focused on regional climate change and sustainability and addressing climate challenges at the local to regional level by engaging deeply with community partners. He also chairs the Climate Adaptation Committee in Kittery, Maine.

He is an author on over 100 papers published in peer-reviewed scientific literature and over 30 reports, has provided hundreds of interviews for state, regional and national media, and has testified on the topic of regional climate change before the U.S House of Representatives. His collaborative research on regional climate assessments in the northeast has been covered widely in the media and cited as motivation for policy action.

Carol Ewan Whyte is the director of the Graduate Programs in Public Health (GPPH) within the College of Professional Studies at the University of New England. In this role, she oversees the operations of UNE's graduate-level public health programs – the Graduate Certificate in Public Health and the Master of Public Health.

Dr. Ewan Whyte has several years of experience working with underserved women, children, and families worldwide and in the United States. She has worked with the National Institutes of Health to examine the effect of biological, chemical, and environmental factors on pregnancy and infant and child development and with the National Cancer Institute to study cancer health disparities.

Ewan Whyte enjoys sharing her knowledge and working with students. Before UNE/GPPH, she was an assistant professor at Tufts University School of Medicine and is currently an associate teaching professor in GPPH.

Charles Tilburg is the director of the School of Marine and Environmental Programs , director of the Arthur P. Girard Marine Science Center, and Doherty Chair of Marine Sciences Research at the University of New England. He received a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering and a Master of Science in Environmental Engineering from the University of Texas and a Ph.D. in Oceanography from Florida State University. He has 25 years of research and teaching experience in physical oceanography, numerical modeling, climate change science, and bio-physical coupling of marine systems. He has authored more than 40 peer-reviewed publications and procured more than five million dollars in research funding. Dr. Tilburg taught in the Marine Science departments of the University of Georgia and the University of New England before becoming director of the School of Marine and Environmental Programs. His true passion is helping train the next generation of climate change leaders.

Jeremy Pare is an assistant teaching professor in the University of New England College of Business. He teaches leadership, change management, business strategy, and environmental law and policy with a focus on sustainability management. He has worked with many industries including health care; biotech; food manufacturing; boat builders; hospitality; textiles; tier 1 automotive suppliers; federal, state, and local governmental agencies; and nonprofits. Pare serves on multiple nonprofit climate leadership boards and provides training and coaching to for-profit businesses, nonprofits, and governmental agencies. He is a certified behavioral specialist on DISC, scrum leader, lean greenbelt, and leadership challenge facilitator and is a member of B Academics and the National Association of Environmental Managers.

