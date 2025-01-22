Greenmark Announces Distribution Partnership With Great Oral Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CrystLCareTM Biorestorative, Fluoride-Free Product - 14-dose Fliptop Pack

Great Oral adopts CrystLCareTM Biorestorative, Fluoride-Free strips into its product line to help combat dental sensitivity and strengthen enamel.

- Dr. Paul O'Malley, DDS, FABD, FIADFE, founder and CEO Great Oral Health ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GreenMark Biomedical Inc., a pioneer in leveraging biomimetic technology for dental health innovations, announces a partnership with Great Oral Health, Inc., a California corporation with a mission to bring healthier, more effective products to the field of Oral Health. This partnership heralds the introduction of CrystLCareTM Biorestorative, Fluoride-Free into Great Oral Health's product line, providing a groundbreaking solution designed to combat dental sensitivity and promote dental health using advanced nanotechnology.A Shared Vision for Affordable Noninvasive Oral Care.Dr. Arash Hakhamian, DDS, FICOI, FIADFE, Chief Dental Officer for GreenMark and co-founder and CEO of Dentulu, Inc. highlighted the need to expand the reach and enhance accessibility of GreenMark's products:“Recognizing the widespread need for easy-to-use solutions that advance oral health, I introduced the visionary founders of these two companies to bring CrystLCareTM Biorestorative products to more people. This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to making cutting-edge dental care accessible and impactful.”Advancing Fluoride-Free Dental Care.Dr. Paul O'Malley, DDS, FABD, FIADFE, founder and CEO Great Oral Health, emphasized the importance of this new product to his company's offerings:“Great Oral Health is excited to introduce this revolutionary product, CrystLCareTM Biorestorative dissolvable dental strips, an advanced fluoride-free solution designed to bring effective, long-lasting relief to those with sensitive teeth and weak enamel, a significant step forward in our mission to make preventative and noninvasive dental care both accessible and effective.”Guided Biomimetic Nanotechnology.The CrystLCareTM dissolvable dental strips harness GreenMark's patented bioresorbable nanotechnology, inspired by nature. These innovative strips use sub-micron starch particles to deliver calcium and phosphate directly to areas of enamel weakness or sensitivity. Once delivered, these minerals form hydroxyapatite crystals, the primary component of tooth enamel and dentin, to aid in the natural repair process. This dual-action technology not only provides immediate sensitivity relief but also strengthens enamel for long-term oral health benefits.“On-the-Go” Sensitivity Relief and Enhanced Enamel Health.Designed for convenience, CrystLCareTM dental strips provide immediate, long-lasting relief from dental sensitivity. Independent third-party testing has validated their effectiveness, making them a trusted solution for patients seeking preventative care. Through their targeted delivery of minerals to form hydroxyapatite, the strips also support tooth mineralization. Cavities form when demineralization exceeds remineralization and shifting this balance favors prevention of cavities.Expanding Access to Innovative Dental Solutions.Dr. Steven Bloembergen, Ph.D., founder, Chairman and CEO of GreenMark, emphasized the broader implications for oral health:“This non-exclusive partnership with Great Oral Health expands the reach of GreenMark's innovative technologies. It aligns with our vision of seamlessly integrating scientific advances into consumer and professional dental care to benefit more people in the U.S., followed by Canada and global markets.”Together these companies are setting a new standard for effective, affordable, and noninvasive dental care, empowering individuals to achieve healthier, stronger teeth through biomimetic innovation.About GreenMark Biomedical Inc.GreenMark continues to innovate in minimally invasive dental care, offering groundbreaking solutions that address unmet needs in oral health. The Company is dedicated to transforming dental care through scientific innovation and technological excellence by developing a systems approach for treatment of dental sensitivity and management of caries (dental decay), with its patented products that involve sub-micron particles produced from food-grade starch, an ideal carrier since enzymes in saliva degrade starch. Dental sensitivity affects up to 74% of Americans, and caries is the most prevalent chronic disease in the world, affecting more than 95% of Americans over their lifetimes. GreenMark's team has demonstrated the ability to load calcium and phosphate, the essential mineral components of dentin and enamel, inside its small starch particles, and has been developing treatment products designed to target and restore minerals to the teeth. GreenMark has also developed methods to identify, better assess and monitor caries disease in its earliest stages, before being detected on X-Ray. The company's LumiCareTM Caries Detection Rinse and half-dose LumiKidsTM rinse for ages 6 to 11, contain fluorescently-labeled particles that target the porous subsurface of caries lesions in enamel and illuminate them using a dental curing light, thereby aiding in their visualization. The identification at early stages before a cavity forms, allows the use of preventive non-surgical management options, resulting in less discomfort and improved long-term oral health outcomes for patients. Visit .About Great Oral Health, Inc.Great Oral Health is a source for the latest in holistic dentistry products. Based on the principle that a healthy oral microbiome is the key to lasting great oral health, its products are developed for use by dentists, health professionals and consumers alike. Its founder, Dr. Paul O'Malley, has the mission to change the face of oral health and bring healthy oral care products that are designed to tackle our“silent epidemic” of oral disease. Dr. O'Malley believes that in our modern world, with the wealth of knowledge and technology available, it does not make sense that so many should be suffering from decayed teeth, diseased gums, bad breath and other oral ailments. His mission is to bring natural and effective oral care products to the world and bring about a change in the state of oral health globally for patients and their families. Find out more at: .About Dentulu, Inc.Dentulu is the leading provider of virtual and Teledentistry solutions, offering innovative services that make dental care accessible to everyone under the supervision of licensed Dentists. Dentulu's platform facilitates a wide range of dental services directly to homes and workplaces, transforming the way dental care is delivered. Dentulu's focus is on providing minimally invasive, preventative dental services to millions of patients nationwide utilizing its growing network of Teledentists. Visit .For more information on CrystLCareTM Biorestorative, Fluoride-Free dental strips, visit the website of Great Oral Health at .

Steven Bloembergen, Ph.D.

GreenMark Biomedical Inc.

+1 517-896-3665

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.