Prime Minister Meets French Foreign Minister
Date
1/22/2025 8:03:04 AM
Davos: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Wednesday with Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic HE Jean-Noel Barrot on the margins of the World Economic Forum 2025, in Davos, Switzerland.
The meeting discussed cooperation ties between the two countries and ways to bolster them, as well as a range of topics of mutual interest.
