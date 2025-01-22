Fusion Biopsy Market To Hit USD 2.1 Billion By 2034, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fusion biopsy is projected to witness a CAGR of 9.9% during the period 2025-2034. This growth can be attributed to growing awareness and screening programs.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Fusion biopsy size was valued at USD 829.1 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% from 2025 to 2034. The market's rapid expansion is driven by the increasing prevalence of prostate cancer, growing awareness of early detection, and supportive policies and reimbursement programs.

Request for a sample of this research report @

Fusion biopsy combines MRI and ultrasound imaging to enhance diagnostic precision by targeting specific areas for biopsy. This advanced technique plays a crucial role in detecting prostate cancer, which is highly prevalent among older men. Conventional biopsy methods often lack the accuracy needed for early diagnosis, but fusion biopsy overcomes this limitation by providing clear, real-time images that guide the biopsy procedure. The method's precision is crucial for ensuring accurate diagnoses, reducing false negatives, and improving the management of prostate cancer, especially for patients undergoing active surveillance.

The fusion biopsy market is divided into two main categories: devices and accessories. The devices segment, which includes MRI-ultrasound fusion systems, led the market with a revenue of USD 703.1 million in 2024. These systems are essential for improving diagnostic accuracy in prostate cancer detection, offering clinicians enhanced visibility and the ability to precisely guide biopsy procedures. As healthcare facilities increasingly focus on high-quality diagnostic tools, the demand for fusion biopsy devices continues to rise.

The procedure segment of the fusion biopsy market is categorized into transrectal and transperineal approaches. The transrectal approach generated USD 677.6 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a 9.6% CAGR between 2025 and 2034. This method is widely preferred for its ability to target specific lesions within the prostate with accuracy, thanks to its established procedural framework and the familiarity of healthcare providers with its use.

Fusion biopsy is primarily used for prostate cancer diagnosis, although it also has applications in kidney cancer and other areas. The prostate cancer diagnosis segment generated the highest revenue in 2024, benefiting from improved detection rates and the growing emphasis on early screening and accurate diagnosis. This demand is further driven by heightened awareness campaigns aimed at encouraging early detection, which improves survival outcomes.

Hospitals are the dominant end users of fusion biopsy technology, with a fusion biopsy market share supported by their advanced infrastructure and highly trained medical staff. These facilities are equipped with the necessary imaging technologies to perform accurate fusion biopsies, making them the preferred setting for these procedures.

The North America fusion biopsy market is a key growth driver, contributing significantly to the global market revenue. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, coupled with high prostate cancer incidence rates, supports the growing adoption of fusion biopsy techniques as a standard diagnostic tool.

Request for Report Customization @

Major players in fusion biopsy market include Canon Medical Systems, CIVCO Medical Solutions, Eigen Health, Esaote SpA, Exact imaging, Focal Healthcare, GE HealthCare, Koelis, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MedCom, Merit Medical Systems, and Siemens Healthineers among others.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market scope and definitions

1.2. Research design

1.2.1. Research approach

1.2.2. Data collection methods

1.3. Base estimates and calculations

1.3.1. Base year calculation

1.3.2. Key trends for market estimation

1.4. Forecast model

1.5. Primary research and validation

1.5.1. Primary sources

1.5.2. Data mining sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Industry 3600 synopsis

Chapter 3. Industry Insights

3.1. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2. Industry impact forces

3.2.1. Growth drivers

3.2.1.1. Increasing prevalence of prostate cancer

3.2.1.2. Advancements in imaging technology

3.2.1.3. Growing awareness and screening programs

3.2.1.4. Supportive government policies and reimbursement

3.2.2. Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1. High cost of equipment and procedures

3.3. Growth potential analysis

3.4. Regulatory landscape

3.5. Reimbursement scenario

3.6. Technology landscape

3.7. Future market trends

3.8. Gap analysis

3.9. Porter's analysis

3.10. PESTEL analysis

Browse more AC industry reports @

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: ... Read More News @