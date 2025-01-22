Netanyahu celebrates Trump's victory

(MENAFN) It’s hard to believe it was only two and a half months ago when Netanyahu celebrated Trump's victory. At the time, some in the Israeli believed would fulfill his promises of drastic action in Gaza. But the reality has been a painful awakening. As one source put it, there are significant pressures, including from figures like Miriam Adelson, pushing Netanyahu in different directions. While the precise level of Adelson's influence remains unclear, the signals from the White House suggest that it’s in line with what Jerusalem wanted. Former U.S. President Trump has expressed a desire to be remembered as a man of peace and seems to be focused on quickly achieving Middle East peace, with a particular interest in peace with Saudi Arabia. According to a Western diplomat, Trump’s team was ready for action this time, aiming for peace in the Middle East sooner rather than later.



Netanyahu appears to be caught between the political realities of his coalition and the demands of international diplomacy. He faces mounting pressure from both within his government and from foreign powers like Qatar, who have asked Trump’s team to influence Netanyahu, particularly as the next phase of negotiations approaches. But Trump’s team was reportedly surprised by Netanyahu’s remarks about resuming war, indicating tensions between Israel’s political leaders and their international partners.



As the February 4 deadline approaches, the fate of the government and the ongoing conflict remains uncertain. While Netanyahu is working hard to keep the deal alive, pressures continue to mount on him to meet both internal and external expectations. The second phase of negotiations could see serious political fallout, especially if key figures like Ben Gvir and Smotrich follow through on their threats to leave the government. Trump's continued influence, including his desire to free senior Hamas prisoners, adds another layer of complexity to Netanyahu's already difficult position.

