Cold Conditions Intensify In Kashmir, Temperature Drops After Snowfall
Date
1/22/2025 6:13:58 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The minimum temperature dipped in Kashmir on Wednesday, a day after snowfall in a few higher reaches but settled above the freezing point at most places, officials said.
On Tuesday, the tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Sonamarg, the Zojila axis on the Srinagar-Leh national highway and a few other areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir, received overnight snowfall.
ADVERTISEMENT
After the snowfall, the night temperatures decreased in the valley.
ADVERTISEMENT
The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at 0.6 degree Celsius on Tuesday night, compared to the previous night's 1 degree Celsius, the meteorological department said.
Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees down from the night before.
Read Also
J&K Higher Reaches Receive Fresh Snow
Snowfall Likely In Some Parts Of Kashmir Valley
The tourist resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, known for skiing, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 8.5 degrees Celsius, down from minus 3.2 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature was 1.6 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, 0.6 degrees Celsius at Konibal in Pampore town, 0.8 degrees Celsius in Kupwara and 1.2 degrees Celsius in Kokernag.
The meteorological department has forecast a possibility of light rain or snow at scattered places on Wednesday, while it said there is a possibility of very light rain or light snow at isolated places the day after.
Kashmir is currently in the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' - the harshest period of winter. During the 40 days of 'Chillai-Kalan', which began on December 21, the chances of snowfall are the highest and the mercury drops considerably.
'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 30, followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN22012025000215011059ID1109116940
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.