Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 65 Out Of 99 Enemy Drones Overnight Wed

The Ukrainian Air Force announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Starting at 19:00 on Tuesday, January 21, the Russian attacked Ukraine with 99 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of decoy drones from the following directions: Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea), Millerovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Ukraine's anti-aircraft missile troops, EW units, and mobile fire groups repelled the enemy air attack.

As of 10:00 on Wednesday, January 22, 65 Shahed drones and other types of UAVs have been confirmed downed in the Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions.

As many as 30 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without negative consequences).

The attack damaged institutions, industrial enterprises, commercial buildings, private and apartment buildings in the Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Special services are eliminating the consequences. There have been no reported casualties.

