Saud Shakeel, Noman Ali Gain Big In ICC Test Rankings After 127-Run Win Over WI

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Jan 22 (IANS) Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel and Left-arm spinner Noman Ali broke into the top 10 of the ICC Men's Test Rankings after a 127-run victory over the West Indies in the first Test in Multan.

Shakeel (753 ratings points), who scored 84 in the first innings, climbed three rankings spots to eighth on the batting list, moving above Australia's Steve Smith (746, 9th) and India's Rishabh Pant (739, 10th).

Captain Shan Masood has progressed three slots to 42nd after notching a half-century in the second innings. Mohammad Rizwan, who contributed a useful 71 in the first innings, has moved up two slots to 17th position.

England duo of Joe Root (895) and Harry Brook (876) remain the world's top two Test batters, ahead of New Zealand veteran Kane Williamson (867).

In the bowling list, left-arm spinner Noman has moved up two slots to a career-best-equalling ninth position after returning figures of five for 39 and one for 42 while off-spinner Sajid Khan has attained a career-best 23rd position after his figures of four for 65 and five for 50 lifted him five rungs.

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continues to dominate the bowling chart as the undisputed No. 1 bowler with a career-best points tally of 908. Australia's Pat Cummins (841) and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (837) round out the top three.

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed too has reaped the benefits of finishing with five wickets in Multan as Pakistan spinners accounted for all 20 West Indies wickets. Abrar moved up six slots to 52nd position, which is six off his career-best 46th position.

West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican too attained a career-best spot after his maiden 10-wicket Test match haul. The left-armer, who had a previous best 50th position, has moved up 12 slots to 41st in the latest weekly update to the men's rankings that is carried out on Wednesdays.

There has been no movement to the top 10 all-rounders in the Test format, with India's Ravindra Jadeja (400 ratings points) retaining top spot ahead of South Africa's Marco Jansen (294) and Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan (263).