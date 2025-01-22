Kenrokuen... One Of Japan's Three Greatest Gardens With Tradition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Miyoko Ishigami (photo feature)

TOKYO, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- Kenrokuren is a traditional Japanese strolling garden located in Kanazawa City. Adjacent to Kanazawa Castle, the garden is cherished by people for its beauty and historical significance.

It is regarded as one of Japan's Three Greatest Gardens along with Mito's Kairakuen and Okayama's Korakuen. From the 17-19th century, Kenrokuen was created by the wealthy Maeda Clan lords of the Kaga Domain.

Kenrokuen boasts of its views throughout the year. For example, a traditional winter feature of the garden is the yukitsuri (snow suspension), parasol-like straw ropes used to protect tree branches from the heavy snow. In spring, it is renowned for its cherry blossoms.

Over 40 varieties and more than 400 cherry trees bloom, with the peak usually occurring in mid-April. (end)

