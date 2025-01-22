UAE: You May See Military Vehicles, Helicopters On Abu Dhabi Roads Today No Photos Allowed

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Abu Dhabi will conduct a field exercise involving military units and helicopters in Musaffah on January 22 afternoon, authorities announced.

Members of the public must refrain from taking pictures, maintain a distance from the area, and give way to the police units, Abu Dhabi Police said on social media. The exercise will be conducted as part of the "Shield of the Nation 2" operation.

It will be carried out along with the Ministry of Interior, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and strategic partners.

Authorities in Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah earlier conducted strategic exercises as part of ongoing security drills . Conducted on January 21, the public was requested to cooperate and allow units to pass freely, in order to ensure safety and effectiveness of the operation.