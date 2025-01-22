Netherlands Edge Qatar With Last-Gasp Goal In World Championship Thriller

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Netherlands beat Qatar 38:37 in a dramatic last-second buzzer beater in a thrilling Main Round match at the IHF Men's Handball World Championship in Varazdin, Croatia yesterday.

The six-time Asian champions Qatar showed their dominance in the first half of their Group II tie which ended 19-17 in their favour.

Frankis Marzo, the top scorer of the 2021 IHF Men's World Championship, lived up to Qatar's expectations, scoring nine goals in the first 30 minutes of play.

The close battle saw the Dutchmen taking the lead once in the first half (5-6), but Qatar fought back well to outplay the European team's resistance.

With goalkeeper Anadin Sulijakovic making crucial saves to frustrate the Dutch, Qatar continued their strong show in the first 12 minutes of the second half. However, the Dutchmen intensified their challenge, with their top-scorer Dani Baijens leading the scoring.

The Netherlands were also benefitted from a series of fouls and suspensions which disrupted Qatar's momentum.

Lucas Steins, Rutger Ten Velde and Kay Smits also chipped in with valuable goals for the Netherlands while goalkeeper Bart Ravensbergen made critical saves as they tied the scores at 26:26 with 15 minutes to go.

Thereafter the battle was a see-saw affair.

With just over three minutes remaining, Kaj Geenen made it 37-35 in favour of Netherlands, but a goal from Zarko Markovic and one from Moustafa Heiba which came just 19 seconds from the final whistle, leveled the scores at 37:37.

However, in a dramatic twist, Niels Versteijnen scored a stunning goal at the buzzer to clinch the victory for the Netherlands.

Despite ending up on the losing side, Marzo came on top as the highest goalscorer of the match (11 from 18 shots), while Dutchman Baijens scored nine.

Qatar's Markovic scored eight goals while Steins and Ten Velde netted seven goals each.

The Netherlands now sit on four points and are well-positioned for a spot in the quarter-finals, while Qatar will head to their next match, against North Macedonia tomorrow, seeking first points in the main round.