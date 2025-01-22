(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India India's apex body for alternative assets, the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) , will be hosting the 14th edition of its flagship event, the IVCA Conclave , on the 1 1th and 12th of February 2025 in Mumbai.

IVCA Conclave 2025: Forging the Future of India's Alternate Capital Landscape

IVCA Conclave 2025, the premier event for the alternate capital industry in India, is a forum for strategic conversations on the prospects and direction of this pivotal industry.

Ashley Menezes, Partner and COO, ChrysCapital, and Chairperson, IVCA , emphasised the importance of the forum said,“The Indian alternate capital industry is evolving at fast pace and its impact on economic growth, and the potential for sustainable, long-term investments have been significant in boosting India's financial growth. As India embarks on its journey towards Viksit Bharat @2047, the alternate capital industry has a critical role to play in shaping the roadmap by driving innovation, supporting entrepreneurial ventures, and enabling capital deployment that fosters economic resilience and inclusive development. IVCA Conclave 2025 is poised to create new standards for the Indian alternative capital market and welcomes game-changing ideas from exceptional minds in the ecosystem. The event is set to cater insightful panel discussions, inter-industry collaborations, and the crucial networking amongst key players of the financial industry.”

In 2024, India's PE-VC ecosystem showed strong activity, with US$49.5 billion invested across 1,126 deals (upto Nov'24), as per IVCA - EY Deal Report. Mega deals worth US$20.7 billion dominated, led by Brookfield's US$2.5 billion acquisition of ATC India and Zepto's US$1.3 billion fundraising round according to Venture Intelligence.

The year also saw five new unicorns emerge, attracting US$356 million in investments, up from 22% in 2023. This shift reflects a focus on strategic, quality investments, emphasizing profitability and scalable growth in a maturing market.

Commenting on the vision for this year's IVCA Conclave, Srini Sriniwasan, Managing Director, Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Limited , and Vice Chairperson, IVCA , said,“The alternate capital ecosystem plays a transformative role in India's financial trajectory. Bringing together industry experts, IVCA Conclave 2025 will witness important discussions that cover a range of topics, from how to evaluate risks and rewards, to building resilient climate innovation ecosystems, expansion of private credit, and more. The event serves as a key platform for industry leaders and emerging entrepreneurs to work in unison as they work towards a common goal – Viksit Bharat.”

Supporting IVCA Conclave 2025: Cooley, IC Universal Legal, Iron Pillar, Nuvama Asset Services, Nishith Desai Associates, Sundaram Alternates, Madison India Capital, Neo Asset Management, Oman India Joint Investment Fund, PlayBook Partners, PwC India, Uniqus, EY India, IDFC First Bank, ChrysCapital, Indian Angel Network, TVS Capital, Peak XV Partners, Affirma Capital, Kotak Investment Advisors Limited, Chiratae Ventures, Grant Thornton Bharat, AlphaGrep, Avendus, Blume Ventures, Cactus Partners, IvyCap Ventures, Trifecta Capital and UTI Alternatives.

Highlights of IVCA Conclave 2025

Attendees

The IVCA Conclave will gather a diverse group of stakeholders, including alternate asset investors, limited partners, family offices, PE-VC professionals, entrepreneurs, angel investors, and knowledge partners. The Conclave presents an exclusive opportunity for investment professionals to exchange knowledge, insights, and research on various sectors and topics, and serves as a platform for collaboration and innovation in the industry.

At the IVCA Conclave, distinguished government officials will deliver keynotes and participate in panel discussions, with special focus on the evolving Indian capital market and a blueprint for future development of the alternate capital space.

Several industry leaders from the PE-VC sector will join the various panel discussions. They include Amit Sachdeva , Managing Director, AlpInvest Partners; Ashley Menezes , Partner and COO, ChrysCapital and Chairperson, IVCA; Anand Prasanna , Managing Partner, Iron Pillar; Anuradha Ramachandran , Managing Partner, TVS Capital Funds; Bhautik Ambani , CEO, AlphaGrep Investment Management; David Huang , Principal, StepStone Group; Deepak Dara , Senior Managing Director and Head of India, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP); Dominic Goh , Managing Director, HarbourVest Partners; Gene Pohren , Co-Founder and Managing Director, 57 Stars; Gopal Srinivasan , Chairman and Managing Director, TVS Capital Funds; Karthik Athreya , Head – Fund Strategy (Private Credit), Sundaram Alternates; Karthik Reddy , Co-founder, Blume Ventures; Kunal Sood , Managing Director, Pantheon; Madanagopal Ramu , Head – Equities and Fund Manager, Sundaram Alternates; Madhur Singhal , Managing Partner, Private Capital, Praxis Global Alliance; Mukesh Mehta , Senior Managing Director, Blackstone; Manish Kejriwal , Founder and Managing Partner, Kedaara Capital; Nipun Sahni , Advisor, Apollo Global Management and Founder, Rezone Investments; Nitai Utkarsh , Lead – Investment Strategy & Chairman's Family Office, Hero MotoCorp Limited; Renuka Ramnath , Founder, Managing Director, & CEO, Multiples Alternate Asset Management; Rahul Khanna , Managing Partner, Trifecta Capital; Raj Pai , Founding Partner, GEF Capital Partners; Parul Jain , Nishith Desai Associates (NDA); Padmaja Ruparel, Co-founder, IAN Group; Rochelle Dsouza , Managing Director, Lighthouse Funds; Rubin Chheda , Managing Director, Neo Asset Management; Sambhav Ranka , Senior Partner, IC Universal Legal, Advocates & Solicitors (ICUL); Sean Murphy , Partner, Cooley LLP; Sreejit Pillai , Chief Business Officer, UTI Alternatives; Srinath Srinivasan , Chief Executive Officer, Oman India Joint Investment Fund; Sumeet Abrol , Partner & Deals Consulting Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat; Tejesh Chitlangi, Joint Managing Partner, ICUL; Udit Sureka , EVP and Head of Products, Nuvama Asset Services; V. Vaidyanathan , CEO, IDFC First Bank; Vikas Choudhary , Managing Partner, Playbook Partners; Vikram Gupta , Founder and Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures; Vish Ramaswami , Head of Asia-Pacific Private Investments, Cambridge Associates; Vishnu Amble , Director, Investment Committee Member & Head of Foundation, GreenBear Group LLC; William Yea , Principal, Coller Capital; Vivek Pandit , Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company; and Zia Mody , Co-founder and Managing Partner, AZB & Partners. Find the detailed list of speakers here .

Sessions

The two-day IVCA Conclave will have a power-packed agenda with fireside chats, panel discussions, keynote addresses, report presentations and an award ceremony. Limited partners, fund managers, PE-VC professionals, and entrepreneurs will delve into key topics such as the critical role of PE-VC firms, the contribution of alternate assets to economic development, the scope for sustainable and long-term investments, and more. The sessions will also cover key themes related to growth and long-term value creation, while also exploring new and unique opportunities in India's dynamic investment ecosystem.

IVCA Alternate Capital Excellence Awards

On Day 2, the IVCA Alternate Capital Excellence Awards will celebrate the successes of alternative investment funds and the alternate capital ecosystem, along with the international and domestic PE-VCs who have made a mark in the fundraising, exit, gender diversity, and social impact spaces. The esteemed jury comprises distinguished experts with a deep understanding of the alternate capital space, including Shri UK Sinha , Former SEBI Chairman; Sanjeev Bikhchandani , Founder, Info Edge India Ltd; Vivek Pandit, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company; Shri S Ramann , Deputy Comptroller & Auditor General (Central Revenue Audit) and CTO, CAG; and Cate Ambrose , CEO and Board Member, Global Private Capital Association (GPCA).

The IVCA Alternate Capital Awards will also feature a Lifetime Achievement Award to be conferred on a trailblazer in the alternate capital industry. These awards are a testament to the contributions of the alternate capital industry stakeholders who are raising the bar across the investment ecosystem.

About IVCA

Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) is a not-for-profit, apex industry body promoting the alternate capital industry and fostering a vibrant investing ecosystem in India. IVCA is committed to supporting the ecosystem by facilitating advocacy discussions with the Government of India, policymakers, and regulators, resulting in the rise of entrepreneurial activity, innovation, and job creation in India and contributing towards the development of India as a leading fund management hub. IVCA members are the most active domestic and global VCs, PEs, funds for infrastructure, real estate, credit funds, limited partners, investment companies, family offices, corporate VCs, and knowledge partners. These funds invest in emerging companies, venture growth, buyout, special situations, distressed assets, credit, and venture debt, among others.