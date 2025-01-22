LG Chem Joins The Global Impact Coalition, Strengthening Its Global Reach And Commitment To A Net-Zero Chemicals Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Expanding GIC's Impact in East Asia with LG Chem's Leadership in Sustainable Innovation

- Hak Cheol Shin, Vice Chairman and CEO of LG ChemGENEVA, SWITZERLAND, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Impact Coalition (GIC) , a CEO-led collaborative platform for a net-zero chemicals future, is proud to announce LG Chem as its newest member. As one of the world's largest chemical companies and a leader in sustainable materials, LG Chem's membership sends a strong signal to Asia and the broader industry that global collaboration is essential to developing sustainable and commercially viable solutions.This milestone reinforces GIC's growing global impact and highlights the importance of international partnerships in scaling up solutions to reduce emissions. Notably, LG Chem is the first Korean company to join GIC, further cementing its commitment to fostering global collaboration for climate action.Advancing sustainable materials and reducing carbon footprints across the value chain are critical to achieving net-zero success. LG Chem has long been a pioneer in sustainable innovation, from producing bio-based and recycled plastics to developing solutions that contribute to global energy transition goals. Through its membership in the GIC, LG Chem will collaborate with global industry leaders to scale sustainable technologies and explore new circular business models. LG Chem will work with other industry leaders on topics including sustainable methanol, improving end-of-life plastics recycling and utilizing AI to guide value creation along the chemicals value chain.Hak Cheol Shin, Vice Chairman and CEO of LG Chem, stated: "Joining the Global Impact Coalition reflects LG Chem's dedication to leading the way in sustainability. The GIC provides a unique opportunity to collaborate with peers and co-create solutions to accelerate the transition to a circular, net-zero future. We're eager to bring our expertise in sustainable materials to the GIC and contribute meaningfully to the GIC's mission."Incubated at the World Economic Forum , GIC was founded by some of the world's leading chemical companies to tackle critical challenges to advance towards a circular and net-zero future. By fostering collaborative projects and developing new business models, GIC provides a platform for co-creation and commercialization of transformative technologies. GIC members include BASF, SABIC, Clariant, Covestro, LyondellBasell, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Sabanci Holding, Syensqo, SUEZ and Siemens Energy.Charlie Tan, CEO of the Global Impact Coalition, welcomed LG Chem to the platform:“We are honored to have LG Chem join the Global Impact Coalition. Their presence strengthens GIC's global reach, particularly in East Asia, a region central to the chemical sector's future. Together, we can fast-track the chemical sector's transition to a circular and low-carbon economy.”About Global Impact Coalition:The Global Impact Coalition (GIC) is a collaborative platform enabling the chemical industry to achieve a circular and net-zero emissions future. Incubated at the World Economic Forum, GIC is an independent coalition guided by global industry leaders. As the industry's first ever CEO-led coalition, the GIC's members collaborate to address challenges that cannot be effectively tackled alone. The GIC provides a cross-industry platform to co-develop and scale-up new technologies and innovative business models to reduce carbon emissions and advance circularity along the value chain. For more information, visit GlobalImpactCoalition or LinkedIn @GlobalImpactCoalition.About LG Chem:LG Chem is a leading global chemical company with a diversified business portfolio in the key areas of petrochemicals, advanced materials, and life sciences. The company manufactures a wide range of products from high value-added petrochemicals to renewable plastics, specializing in cutting-edge electronic and battery materials, as well as medicines and vaccines to deliver differentiated solutions for its customers. LG Chem is committed to reaching carbon-neutral growth by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050 by managing the impacts of climate change and making positive contributions to society through renewable energy and responsible supply chains. Headquartered in Seoul, Korea, LG Chem has multiple operation sites worldwide and generated consolidated revenue of KRW 55.2 trillion (USD 41.6billion) in 2023. For more information, please visit .

