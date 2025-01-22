In January, DIU Destroyed 30 Russian Fortifications In Zaporizhzhia Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Zaporizhzhia sector of the frontline, of the active operations units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed 30 fortifications and neutralized more than 130 invaders in January.

According to Ukrinform, the DIU reported this on .

In particular, the scouts destroyed and damaged 53 enemy vehicles, 4 armored vehicles, 4 mortars , more than 50 UAVs, antennas and other communication equipment, and electronic warfare equipment of the Russian invaders.

Two enemy ammunition depots were also destroyed.

Video: The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

snipers destroy group of Russian military near Pokrovs

“Targeted work on Russian engineering and fortifications continues - 200 were hit, 30 destroyed. Irreversible and sanitary losses of the Russian invaders during the specified period amounted to more than 130 people,” the DIU added.

As Ukrinform reporte earlier, servicemen of the 3rd Brigade of the Spartan Operational Task Force in the Zaporizhzhia sector tracked down and destroyed Russian communication antennas.

Photo: com