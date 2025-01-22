Man's Insane Skateboard Skills Stun Social Media Viral Video Gets 67 Million Views: 'Physics Forgot To Come Into Work'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Skateboarding champion Jeff Corsi has stunned social with his insane longboarding skills on busy Paris roads. Jeff“flowed on music” by Messy X Dreams as the onlookers gawked in amusement.

Longboarding is similar to skateboarding; however, a longboard is typically longer and wider, providing a more stable and smooth ride.

In the video, Jeff performed the most dangerous skateboarding stunts with such ease and poise that the whole act looked absolutely effortless.

The viral has garnered a whopping 67 million views on Instagram , and the comment section has been flooded as netizens' minds have been blown.

Sharing the viral Instagram video, the skateboarding champion wrote:“Flowing on the music and enjoying the rhythm of the winter vibes.”

“Physics forgot to come into work that day,” a user quipped.

“Dude using a skateboard as a surfboard and a treadmill is sheer witchcraft!” another added.

“I broke my ankles watching this,” a user joked.

“Is this guy part jellyfish or something? My ankles would've been snapped immediately,” another user added.

“Homie didn't even flinch,” said a user.

“The real subway surfer,” a user exclaimed.

“I'm genuinely impressed,” another added.

“I wish I was half this good at literally anything,” said a user.

“This was so good that it pissed me off knowing I'll never be able to perform this,” another user added.

According to his Instagram bio, Jeff Corsi, better known online as Jeff Longboard, is a prominent figure in the longboarding community. He earned the title of World Vice Champion in 2021 and clinched the French Championship in 2022.

Celebrated for his dynamic footwork and intricate dancing combinations, Jeff actively shares his passion through social media , boasting over 3,99,000 followers on Instagram and more than 6,41,000 followers on TikTok .