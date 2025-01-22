Baku, Rome Discuss Expanding Economic Cooperation
Date
1/22/2025 5:08:34 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, particularly
in transport, energy, and environmental protection, was a key topic
during a meeting between Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba
Gafarova and members of the European Union Policy Commission of the
Italian Senate, Azernews reports.
The meeting highlighted the growing ties between the two
countries, emphasizing achievements in the humanitarian sphere,
such as the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's projects in Italy and the
Azerbaijan-Italy University. The Italian delegates noted the
university as a symbol of pride for Italians visiting
Azerbaijan.
Discussions also touched on environmental protection, with
praise for the high-level organization of COP29 in Baku, which
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attended. The Italian side
expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev,
noting that the successful outcomes of COP29 underscored
Azerbaijan's proactive role in environmental negotiations,
reflecting the European Union's growing interest in this issue.
Speaker Gafarova underlined the importance of enhancing
parliamentary relations through friendship groups and mutual visits
to counter misinformation about Azerbaijan in Europe. Marco Scuria,
head of the Italian-Azerbaijani friendship group on
interparliamentary relations, echoed this sentiment while
expressing concern over bias against Azerbaijan in PACE.
The meeting concluded with an interactive discussion, where
questions about Azerbaijani-Italian relations, Azerbaijan's foreign
policy priorities, the South Caucasus situation, and the
Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process were addressed.
