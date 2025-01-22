Zelensky Thanks Qatar For Reuniting Ukrainian Families

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ukraine President HE Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the State of Qatar to reunite Ukrainian children with their families, as part of its ongoing mediation aimed at reuniting families separated by the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

This came when Ukrainian President met with HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2025 meetings in Davos, Switzerland.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, discussed latest developments in Ukraine and Syria, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.