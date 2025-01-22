Lesley John Appointed CEO As VIRTUE Asia Enters New Era Of Growth

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Singapore, January 22, 2025: VIRTUE Asia has promoted experienced advertising executive Lesley John to the role of CEO as part of a strategic restructure that enables VIRTUE Asia to accelerate growth across the region.



Under John's leadership VIRTUE Asia, which works with leading global and regional brands including Diageo, Toyota and Shiseido, has enjoyed sustained success, building local and international brands inside culture, expanding its teams in both Singapore and India and earning the agency multiple agency of the year and work awards. She has served as Managing Director of VIRTUE Asia since 2021 and joined from MediaMonks, part of S4 Capital, and has held senior positions at VCCP, Arcade and BBH.



As part of the restructure VIRTUE Asia will work independently of VICE Media Group, while collaborating with the VIRTUE Worldwide network on proprietary research and global clients when relevant.



Lesley John, CEO, VIRTUE Asia expressed her enthusiasm,“This restructure represents an exciting new era for VIRTUE Asia, our people and clients. As we embark on a new chapter, the focus on creative innovation, cultural insight and meaningful partnerships remains unwavering. With greater autonomy and flexibility, our increased agility means we can meet the unique needs of brands across Asia, forge new alliances and tailor our approach to the region's significant opportunities while continuing to deliver the high standards that define VIRTUE.”



She further added,“I'm delighted to be leading the teams in Singapore and India as CEO and while our clients will not notice any differences from the agency's management change, we have plans to further invest in growing our team of specialists, underscoring our continued confidence in the region's vast potential.”



Chris Garbutt, President of VIRTUE Worldwide, said:“Lesley's appointment as CEO represents a new beginning for VIRTUE Asia. Operating independently, while maintaining collaborative ties with VIRTUE Worldwide will allow the agency to continue delivering innovative, culturally resonant work that drives real impact for clients. Under Lesley's leadership, I look forward to watching the agency reach new heights and redefine what's possible for brands in Asia.”



Sumbul Khan, Business Lead India, VIRTUE Asia said,“Exciting times for us in India, super chuffed to be a part of VIRTUE Asia. We look forward to having greater agency in the market with respect to strategic partnerships and products, to offer even better solutions to our clients. This is a new chapter for us, and we're committed to delivering work that is deeply rooted in culture, creating meaningful connections with brands and their audiences in the region.”





About VIRTUE Asia



VIRTUE Asia is the agency that powers culture. Its mission is to help brands do the same. VIRTUE Asia works as a cultural exchange to help brands find their communities in the world, enabling them to interact with their audiences rather than be skipped, scrolled, drowned out or ignored. In return, brands gain cultural capital. Counting Toyota, Diageo and Shiseido among its clients, multi-award-winning VIRTUE Asia is a full-service strategic and creative agency with the courage to let culture lead. Let VIRTUE Be Thy Guide.

