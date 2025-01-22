Value of non-oil exports from Iran’s Markazi province rises 39 percent in 9 months

(MENAFN) In the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 - December 21, 2024), the value of non-oil exports from Markazi province, located in central Iran, increased by 39 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the director-general of the province's customs department, Ruhollah Gholami. A total of 1.734 million tons of goods, worth USD1.187 billion, were exported from the province, showing a 25 percent growth in weight as well.



The primary destinations for these exports were Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Russia, and the Netherlands, Gholami reported. He also revealed that imports to the province in the first nine months of 2024 totaled 294,000 tons, valued at USD826 million. This represented an 18 percent increase in value and a 22 percent rise in weight compared to the previous year. The main sources of these imports were the UAE, China, Turkey, Hong Kong, Qatar, Italy, Germany, Iraq, India, and Switzerland.



Nationally, Iran's non-oil exports increased by 18 percent to reach USD43.14 billion in the first nine months of the year, according to Foroud Asgari, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). Imports during the same period amounted to USD50.89 billion, including gold bullion, with a decline of 3.16 percent in the weight of imports, totaling 27.94 million tons.



Non-oil export volume across Iran reached 116.35 million tons in the first nine months, marking a 13.77 percent increase from the previous year. The average customs value per ton of exported goods rose by 3.74 percent to USD371. Petrochemical exports accounted for 50.7 million tons, valued at USD19.7 billion, reflecting a 33.25 percent increase in volume and a 32 percent rise in value year-on-year.

