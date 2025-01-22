Georgescu leads in Romania's presidential re-election

(MENAFN) Calin Georgescu, the right-wing frontrunner in Romania's presidential election who led the first round in November before it was annulled, is now ahead once again in the upcoming re-election scheduled for May, according to a new survey.



A vocal critic of and the EU, and a firm opponent of providing aid to Ukraine, Georgescu led the November first-round vote with 22.94 percent, surpassing liberal leftist and social democrat candidates. However, Romania's Constitutional Court quickly annulled the election ahead of the second round, citing intelligence reports that alleged 'irregularities' in Georgescu's performance.



The latest poll by Avangarde suggests that Georgescu is likely to not only maintain his leading position but could even improve upon his performance in the canceled election. The survey, which polled 1,354 Romanians from diverse social and age backgrounds, was conducted between January 10 and 16.



The candidate is now anticipated to receive 38 percent of the vote, a significant increase from the 23 percent he garnered in the previous election. Following Georgescu in the survey is Crin Antonescu, the probable unified candidate of the pro-EU coalition government, who is projected to secure 25 percent of the vote. Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan, who has suggested he may run as an independent, is expected to receive around 17 percent of support from respondents.

