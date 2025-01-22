How Countries Are Managing Immigration Between Economic Needs And Social Tensions

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In many developed countries – Switzerland among them – population growth is now essentially fuelled by immigration. The issue is increasingly divisive, and likely to become even more so, as ageing populations and labour shortages could spark even more immigration in the future. This begs the question: is there a“right” threshold for immigration? Here are some facts, figures and insights from demographers.

January 21, 2025

My specialty is telling stories, and decoding what happens in Switzerland and the world from accumulated data and statistics. An expatriate in Switzerland for several years, I have also worked as a multimedia journalist for the Swiss national broadcaster.



French Department



Deutsch de Zuwanderung: Eine Herausforderung zwischen Arbeitskräftemangel und sozialen Ängsten Read more: Zuwanderung: Eine Herausforderung zwischen Arbeitskräftemangel und sozialen Ängste

Français fr Entre nécessité économique et tensions sociales, où placer le curseur de l'immigration? Original Read more: Entre nécessité économique et tensions sociales, où placer le curseur de l'immigration

Italiano it Calibrare l'immigrazione tra necessità economiche e tensioni sociali Read more: Calibrare l'immigrazione tra necessità economiche e tensioni social

Español es Entre la necesidad económica y las tensiones sociales, ¿cómo equilibrar la inmigración? Read more: Entre la necesidad económica y las tensiones sociales, ¿cómo equilibrar la inmigración

Português pt Até onde vai o limite para a integração de imigrantes em países ricos? Read more: Até onde vai o limite para a integração de imigrantes em países ricos

日本語 ja 人口支える移民 「多すぎ」「「増えすぎ」ラインはどこ? Read more: 人口支える移民 「多すぎ」「「増えすぎ」ラインはどこ

中文 zh 鸠占鹊巢还是雪中送炭:移民要限制还是要鼓励? Read more: 鸠占鹊巢还是雪中送炭:移民要限制还是要鼓励 Русский ru Миграция в Швейцарии: существует ли критический порог? Read more: Миграция в Швейцарии: существует ли критический порог

Ageing societies where fewer and fewer children are born: the“demographic winter” is coming or is already here – in many developed countries. This is particularly true in Europe and East Asia, where immigration has become a major driver of population growthExternal link .