How Countries Are Managing Immigration Between Economic Needs And Social Tensions
In many developed countries – Switzerland among them – population growth is now essentially fuelled by immigration. The issue is increasingly divisive, and likely to become even more so, as ageing populations and labour shortages could spark even more immigration in the future. This begs the question: is there a“right” threshold for immigration? Here are some facts, figures and insights from demographers.
Ageing societies where fewer and fewer children are born: the“demographic winter” is coming or is already here – in many developed countries. This is particularly true in Europe and East Asia, where immigration has become a major driver of population growthExternal link .
