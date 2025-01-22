VENUS REMEDIES SECURES EU GMP RENEWAL FROM INFARMED, STRENGTHENS EUROPEAN MARKET PRESENCE

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Commitment to stringent European standards reinforces Venus Remedies’ leadership in antibiotics and oncology manufacturing while positioning the company for continued growth in global markets

Bengaluru, January 21, 2025: Venus Remedies Limited (NSE: VENUSREM, BSE: 526953), a premier player in the global pharmaceutical industry, has announced the successful renewal of its European Good Manufacturing Practices (EU-GMP) certification by Infarmed, the National Authority of Medicines and Health Products in Portugal. This renewal, applicable to the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for Cephalosporin, Carbapenem, and Oncology (Liquid and Lyophilized Injectable) formulations, not only reaffirms Venus Remedies' commitment to the highest European quality standards but also enhances its growth trajectory within and beyond the European Union.

The company, a market leader in the production of the broad-spectrum antibiotic meropenem, particularly in Italy, has expanded its reach across more than 15 European countries, including key markets like the UK and France. The Infarmed audit, focused on our rigorous quality control systems, validates our ongoing initiatives to deliver superior pharmaceutical products, capable of treating a broad range of severe and drug-resistant infections.

"Since our first EU GMP certification in 2007, we have not only maintained but strengthened our foothold in the European market. This latest certification renewal enables us to leverage our established presence and continue our expansion into new markets. We expect this to significantly contribute to our sales, with anticipated revenues of at least €14 million annually from Europe alone," remarked Mr. Saransh Chaudhary, President of Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies, and CEO of Venus Medicine Research Centre.

With the antibiotics market in Europe projected to grow to USD 10.9 billion by 2023 and the oncology drugs market expected to reach USD 36.95 billion by 2025, Venus Remedies is poised for significant growth. The company's extensive marketing authorizations across Europe reinforce its status as a trusted supplier of high-quality antibiotics and oncology treatments.

Aditi Chaudhary, President of International Business at Venus Remedies, emphasized the strategic importance of this renewal: "This EU-GMP certification is pivotal, ensuring that Venus Remedies continues to provide dependable and effective healthcare solutions across Europe. It positions us to expand our reach not just within the EU, but also into Rest of World (ROW) markets, capitalizing on emerging opportunities and fostering growth in regions that demand high-quality pharmaceutical products."

By securing this critical certification, Venus Remedies not only consolidates its role as a key player in the European market but also sets the stage for accelerated global expansion, driving forward its mission to deliver high-quality healthcare solutions worldwide.

Venus Remedies has consistently strengthened its manufacturing capabilities and global exports, demonstrating a strong commitment to advancing high-quality and equitable healthcare. It is one of India’s largest manufacturers and exporters of meropenem—a critical broad-spectrum carbapenem antibiotic used primarily for treating severe or drug-resistant infections. With multiple marketing authorizations across Europe, Venus Remedies has solidified its position as a trusted partner in delivering high-quality antibiotics and oncology products. As the global leader in Italy and holding a significant market share across the EU, Venus Remedies continues to set benchmarks in the pharmaceutical industry, reinforcing its standing as a dependable and influential entity in the global healthcare landscape.







