Mod: 2,5B To Be Distributed Monthly Among AFU Brigades For Purchase Of Drones

According to him, in December, the Ministry of Defense transferred UAH 2.1 billion directly to the combat units of the Armed Forces to purchase drones. This made it possible to quickly meet the needs of the brigades and increase the diversification of centralized control.

“We analyzed this experience and decided to scale up the initiative. Today, the Cabinet of Ministers supported the proposal of the Ministry of Defense ,” the minister emphasized.

From now on, he said, UAH 2.5 billion will be distributed monthly among the brigades of the Armed Forces to purchase UAVs. The unit commanders will be able to use these funds to purchase the drones that are most effective for performing tasks at the front.

“This is another step towards creating the most flexible system of providing the military with everything necessary to defend Ukraine,” Umerov emphasized.

