Anya Smith Joins Legacy Makers TV To Share Her Vision For Personal Growth Through AI

FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anya Smith, founder of SelfFull, will appear on Legacy Makers TV. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies to create lasting impact in their fields.In her episode, Anya shares how her AI-powered platform, SelfFull, is transforming the personal growth landscape. Designed for coaches, individuals, and organizations, SelfFull integrates advanced AI tools to streamline workflows, enhance accountability, and unlock new opportunities-all while maintaining the human touch essential to meaningful progress.“Our mission at SelfFull is to make growth accessible, personalized, and impactful,” Anya shares in her episode.Anya's story highlights her journey as a first-generation immigrant from Siberia and her ability to turn challenges into opportunities, including raising over $600,000 in funding and gaining recognition from the prestigious Harvard Innovation Lab. Her vision extends beyond coaching, with plans to expand SelfFull into education, behavioral health, and consumer-facing applications.Legacy Makers TV provides a platform for leaders like Anya Smith to inspire audiences with their stories of innovation and resilience. Her episode will encourage viewers to embrace challenges, leverage technology, and redefine success on their own terms.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

