Clearview Imaging Brings Early Detection CT Scanning To Tampa, Florida

Super Bowl Champion Martin Gramatica brings his and wellness passion to Tampa

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ClearView Imaging is thrilled to announce its expansion into Tampa, Florida. Our mission is to empower individuals with the life-saving potential of early detection CT scans, now conveniently accessible in this vibrant community. is underway, and we're excited to open our doors on in 2025. Visit us at or call us at 813-714-SCAN (7226) for more information.Early Detection: A Key to Health and LongevityClearView Imaging specializes in advanced, low-dose CT scanning that requires no physician referral. Early detection CT scans offer unparalleled benefits by identifying potential health risks before symptoms arise.Our patients are encouraged to undergo annual scans, allowing us to monitor their health proactively. This approach ensures that any changes are identified promptly, enabling patients to take swift, informed steps toward treatment.Peace of Mind Through Cutting-Edge TechnologyOur non-invasive, low-dose CT scans detect the smallest irregularities months, or even years, before symptoms of heart disease, cancer, or other critical conditions become apparent. With ClearView Imaging, patients receive peace of mind knowing they have a proactive tool for maintaining their health.Comprehensive Scanning ServicesClearView Imaging offers a variety of scans to suit individual health needs:.Full-body cancer screening.Heart scans.Lung scans.Abdominal scans.Virtual colonoscopy.Bone density scansThese services are designed to detect silent threats like cancer, tumors, and heart abnormalities, significantly increasing patients' chances of early intervention and improved outcomes.A Commitment to The Greater Tampa Community“We're honored to bring ClearView Imaging to Tampa,” said Martin Gramatica Super Bowl Champion and Co-founder“Our mission is to provide peace of mind through early detection, empowering patients with the knowledge they need to take control of their health. Tampa is an incredible community, and we're excited to be a part of its journey toward healthier living.”ClearView Imaging combines state-of-the-art technology with a patient-centric approach, offering a seamless, accessible path to better health for residents of Tampa and surrounding areas.Stay ConnectedFor updates on our progress and services, please visit our website at or contact us at .... We look forward to serving The Greater Tampa community starting in 2025.

