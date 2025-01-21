Estevão Pale’S Ministerial Appointment Is A Solid Choice For Mozambique Citizens And Investors

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Mozambican Chamber extends its congratulations to Estevão Pale on his appointment as of Minerals and Energy by President Daniel Chapo. As a proven leader and former Chairman of Mozambique's national oil company Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos, Minister Pale brings a wealth of expertise and a progressive vision that promises to accelerate the growth of Mozambique's energy sector.

The Chamber also commends the exceptional contributions of outgoing Minister Agostinho Zacarias, whose leadership helped realize transformative projects like Eni's Coral South FLNG development, solidifying Mozambique's status as a leading LNG exporter. Minister Zacarias laid a solid foundation for future progress, and the Chamber wishes him success in his next endeavors.

Under Minister Pale's leadership, the Chamber anticipates a new chapter of growth, emphasizing local content, community engagement and youth and women empowerment. Mozambique's energy industry holds immense potential to foster socioeconomic growth through robust local content initiatives. As a catalyst for this growth, the Mozambican Energy Chamber – in partnership with the African Energy Chamber – remains committed to advancing the participation of Mozambican SME in critical activities like support services and onshore exploration, ensuring they play an integral role in the energy value chain.

By fostering partnerships with training institutions and financing programs, the Chamber aims to empower local businesses with the tools and resources needed to thrive. This approach not only drives industrial growth, but ensures the economic benefits of Mozambique's energy sector are shared across communities. Youth development, skills training and women's empowerment are central to this vision, as the energy industry provides unparalleled opportunities to nurture future leaders, innovators and skilled professionals.

Addressing above-ground risks remains a key priority for the sustainable development of Mozambique's energy resources. The Chamber pledges to support and collaborate with the government, private sector stakeholders and local communities to create an environment conducive to investment while safeguarding social and environmental priorities. Community engagement will be central to these efforts, with a focus on meaningful dialogue and initiatives that enhance local livelihoods. From infrastructure development to educational programs, the Chamber and its partners will work to create opportunities that empower Mozambican youth and promote the active inclusion of women in the energy workforce.

As the voice of Mozambique's energy industry, the Chamber is committed to working alongside Minister Pale to advance transformative growth. Key projects, including TotalEnergies' Mozambique LNG, ExxonMobil's Rovuma LNG, Eni's Coral Norte FLNG and ongoing onshore exploration, represent unparalleled opportunities for job creation, skills enhancement and economic development. The Mozambican Energy Chamber remains steadfast in its mission to support the government and energy stakeholders in achieving Mozambique's energy ambitions.

“With Minister Estevão Pale at the helm, the future of Mozambique's energy industry is bright. The Chamber is confident that the country will continue its trajectory toward becoming a regional and global energy leader. By fostering local content and addressing above-ground challenges, Mozambique can unlock its full potential and achieve transformative growth. The Chamber is proud to support these efforts, and we look forward to driving impactful change together,” Florival Mucave, Chairman of Mozambican Energy Chamber

