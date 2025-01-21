Ikonic India Launched: Dhandeel And Ikonic Global Unveil Groundbreaking Partnership For Indian Creators

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Ikonic India , a transformative partnership was launched in New Delhi in the midst of leading Indian talents from the field of music, fashion, art and more. Brought together by Dhandeel, an AI-driven funding and the UAE-based distribution platform Ikonic Global, Ikonic India is set to transform the creative ecospace of India by bringing Indian talent at the forefront of global opportunities. The launch event was held on 18 January at AM PM Gurgaon and was attended by luminaries from across sectors.

L-R Rohan Gurram & Gary (Bolo) Sargeant (Leaders, Ikonic India)

Rohan Gurram, CEO of Dhandeel overwhelmed by the response said, “I cannot express how happy I am to see such a resounding response we got from the Indian audience at the launch event. The creative talent in India is abundant and we are excited to promote these talents globally. With the launch of the Ikonic India partnership we will be able to bridge the gap between Indian talent and global opportunities. I am sure, the world audience will love the music, fashion, art, and creativity that will be created through this global platform.”

Ikonic India is poised to reach great heights as Dhandeel, with its prowess in data-driven insights and Ikonic Global match their synergies to bring out the best in creative talent and present it to the global audience. India is always known to be the seat of creative talents and now Ikonic India will help them with global exposure thereby changing the entertainment scene in times to come. The glittery launch event on a balmy January evening saw many leading industry names come together. Among the guests who attended the event included leading executives from Madverse Music and Warner Music India.

In days to come, Ikonic India will support creators across music, fashion, film, art, and digital media, unlocking new possibilities in markets such as the U.S., U.K., and the Middle East. This initiative marks a significant step in redefining the global impact of Indian creativity.