PAC Machinery Unveils Latest Flexible, Sustainable Bagging Innovations For Order Fulfillment At Promat Show

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery, a leader in the packaging industry with an extensive range of equipment, will debut several cutting-edge automatic bagging systems at the ProMat Show, including two new models from its“Flexible Sustainability” series. These innovative baggers support eco-conscious materials such as paper and poly made of recycled content. Among the highlights is the Rollbag ® R985 Tabletop Automatic Bagge , the first-ever compact, tabletop auto bagger designed for sustainable bagging with both paper and poly materials. ProMat, the premier supply chain and logistics show of the year, will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago, March 17-20, 2025. Catch the PAC Machinery exhibit at booth S-4259.

“The R985 is our third innovation in the 'Flexible Sustainability' solutions lineup, designed to accommodate dual material options,” said Greg Berguig, PAC Machinery President.“These new solutions not only offer versatility but also future-proof investments against changing plastic regulations. With this latest group of innovative solutions, companies can seamlessly transition to paper packaging as regulations and consumer preferences evolve, ensuring they don't waste time or money on new investments,” Berguig said.

PAC Machinery entered the NEW Rollbag R985 auto bagger for an MHI Innovation Award in the category of“Best New Innovation in Sustainability” – a category PAC was a runner up in last year for its FW 650SI sustainable dual material flow wrapper.

PAC will also feature its new larger dual-material bagger at ProMat, the Rollbag® R3200 Fulfillment Paper Auto Bagger , designed for larger items and introduced in Q4 2024.This machine is available in two sizes. The R3200 version works with bags up to 16′′ wide and the R3200XL version works with bags up to 22′′ wide.

All of these dual material“flexible sustainability” solutions, package with PAC Machinery's sustainable poly bags that can be made with up to 100% recycled resins and Fiberflex® curbside recyclable paper packaging for a plastic-free material solution. Machines and materials are available through PAC Machinery. It also can run using PAC's poly tubing that makes the bag to the length of a product which reduces material usage and costs.

This is the ultimate versatile automatic poly bagger that can run with three different types of material for added cost savings and versatility in sustainable packaging options that includes

Other versatile bagging solutions in the PAC Machinery exhibit include the all-electric Rollbag R785 Automatic Bagger with an advanced printer that eliminates labels and prints shipping info directly on poly mailers. R785 is an all-electric tabletop automatic poly bagger that is able to operate several times faster than by hand, making it suitable for various industries and providing the ideal next step up from manual packaging.

Learn how to boost efficiency and reduce material costs with the R3200XL Fulfillment advanced auto bagger. It features an integrated label printer applicator for seamless, batch-less order fulfillment. Capable of handling bags up to 22′′ wide and 36′′ long, with a seal bar opening up to 11′′, the R3200XL Fulfillment is PAC's largest automatic bagger. Additionally, it can utilize PAC's poly tubing, which customizes the bag length to fit the product, further minimizing material waste and lowering costs via right-sizing.

In addition to these baggers, PAC Machinery manufactures dozens of other packaging solutions, including two highly popular shrink-wrapping machines that cater to the ProMat show attendee in supply chain and manufacturing. While these shrink-wrapping solutions will not be showcased at the expo, they are recommended as top-selling machines for e-commerce and fulfillment businesses. The 6800-CS High Speed Side Sealer for products up to 16′′ wide and unlimited lengths. Shrink wrap thousands of product/hr. for 'retail ready' packaging at an outstanding value! The 6750EL Automatic Intermittent Motion L-Bar Sealer , a highly efficient, all-electric shrink wrapper that delivers high-quality performance at an exceptional value and versatility! May be used for shrink wrapping (with a tunnel) or to bag various single products or groups of products into a single package (multipacking).

Visit PAC Machinery at ProMat to see versatility and sustainability in automatic bagging solutions for order fulfillment and e-commerce markets at booth S-4259. Be sure to take advantage of PAC Machinery's ProMat show specials. You can also catch PAC Machinery President, Greg Berguig, speaking at an educational seminar at ProMat 2025 as part of a panel discussion on creating a more sustainable order fulfillment operation. Details are on our event page.

ProMat 2025, produced by MHI, the nation's largest material handling, logistics, and supply chain association, is expected to be the premier supply chain and logistics event of the year. This dynamic exhibition will showcase cutting-edge innovations in automated packaging equipment and materials, with a strong emphasis on flexibility and sustainability – Exactly what show attendees will see at the PAC Machinery exhibit in booth S- 4259. Attendees can expect to see PAC's wide range of solutions designed to optimize operations, reduce environmental impact, and adapt to the evolving demands of the global supply chain industry. With its focus on forward-thinking technologies and flexible, sustainable innovation, PAC Machinery will be the must-see exhibit at ProMat for businesses looking to stay ahead in the rapidly changing packaging landscape.

ABOUT PAC MACHINERY

As a leader in the flexible packaging industry for over 60 years, PAC Machinery is a trusted partner for businesses desiring more from their packaging capabilities. From global companies, pharmaceutical and medical industry manufacturers to online retailers, PAC Machinery can transform packaging operations with customized solutions that immediately improve ROI. Products include: versatile poly bagging, shrink wrapping, bag sealing and flow wrapping systems. PAC's solutions increase productivity through automation, reduce return rates with superior package integrity, minimize package volume to save shipping costs, and extend product shelf life for maximum freshness. With better choices and more experience, PAC Machinery creates the ideal solution for any packaging requirement.

PAC Machinery's globally recognized machine brands include: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, and Rollbag produced out of San Rafael, California and Berea, Ohio facilities. PAC Machinery also makes Bags and Material for automated packaging systems from its Milwaukee, WI location.



