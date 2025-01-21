Entech Appoints Jeffrey Garner As Vice President Of Partner Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jeff Garner

Entech Appoints Jeff Garner as VP of Partner Experience, Enhancing Engagement and Operational Excellence in Managed IT Services.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Entech , a leader in managed IT services, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jeffrey“Jeff” Garner as Vice President of Partner Experience. Garner is a highly recognized information operations executive with extensive expertise across various sectors, including managed services, IT operations, infrastructure, private equity integration, and more.

Garner brings over 20 years of experience in directing managed services and business process outsourcing (BPO) operations. He has a proven track record of supporting Fortune 500 companies through major business process transformation and innovation initiatives. His strategic leadership has consistently driven growth and retention opportunities while enhancing client relationships and service delivery.

In his new role at Entech, Garner will leverage his extensive background to enhance partner engagement and drive operational excellence. He is known for his relentless self-starter attitude, excelling in demanding and complex environments. His ability to broker successful client-facing solutions in critical situations makes him the go-to leader for high-priority projects.

"Jeff's exceptional background in managing operations and fostering strategic partnerships aligns perfectly with our vision to create an unparallelled client-partner experience," said Jake Spanberger, CEO of Entech. "We are excited to have him on board as we continue to enhance our partner experience by delivering industry leading, best-in-class service and, ultimately enabling people to do what matters."

Garner's executive-level expertise includes directing technical account management, service delivery practices, SLA/KPI metrics, application management, global operations, project management, and organizational change initiatives. His commitment to building successful internal teams and profitable business relationships will be instrumental in advancing Entech's objectives.

"I am excited to join Entech and contribute to its mission of empowering businesses through innovative technology solutions," said Garner. "I look forward to working with the team to enhance our partner experience and drive mutual success."

About Entech

Entech is a leading Managed Technology & Cybersecurity Service Provider serving Fort Myers, Naples, Sarasota, Bradenton, and Tampa Bay. Priding itself on exceptional customer service, Entech unites people, process, and technology to keep companies on the move and data as secure as it is flexible. At its core, Entech is a family business that's been doing what matters for more than two decades. We are passionate about partnerships, fanatical about fast IT support, and unwaveringly committed to results. Learn more at or reach out to our team at (239) 230-0282.

