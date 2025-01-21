Bridgewater & Buchner Publishing Co. Launches With Riveting Romantic Fiction From Tess Marron And Amanda Shittim

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bridgewater & Buchner Publishing Co., a bold new voice in romantic fiction, proudly debuts with two captivating titles that promise to enthrall readers.

DIXON, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bridgewater & Buchner Publishing Co., a bold new voice in romantic fiction, proudly debuts with two captivating titles that promise to enthrall readers with unforgettable characters and evocative storytelling. Tess Marron and Amanda Shittim redefine modern romance through stories brimming with passion, intrigue, and heart.

Tess Marron's Unchartered Horizons is a heartfelt contemporary romance set against the dazzling yet high-pressure world of private aviation in San Francisco. The story follows Alex, a gifted engineer, and Lara, an ambitious CEO, as they team up to launch a groundbreaking aircraft. Amid corporate sabotage and soaring ambition, their forbidden connection takes flight in a tale of love, resilience, and daring risks.

Amanda Shittim's Dangerous Shadows is a gripping romantic thriller that plunges readers into a world of betrayal and deception. Private investigator Tessa Lane is framed by a shadowy syndicate and finds herself relying on her enigmatic ally, Dominic Steele. As Tessa navigates a web of danger and deceit, Dominic's secrets threaten to unravel their fragile alliance-and possibly their lives. With betrayal lurking in every shadow, Tessa must decide if trust is a luxury she can afford in her fight to survive.

Availability:

Unchartered Horizons is available for purchase from Amazon and other major online retailers. Order your copy today. Readers can also receive a complimentary copy of Unchartered Horizons by clicking here: tessmarron .

Dangerous Shadows is available now on Amazon and is free on Kindle Unlimited . We invite you to dive into the suspense.

“These stories represent the essence of Bridgewater & Buchner-authentic emotion, compelling characters, and the power to transport readers,” says Jamillah Gallman, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Bridgewater & Buchner Publishing Co.“Tess Marron and Amanda Shittim bring vibrant worlds and unforgettable romance to life, setting a new standard for modern love stories.”

Bridgewater & Buchner Publishing Co. is committed to amplifying unique voices and delivering short fiction that challenges the boundaries of romance and genre. From the sunlit coastline of San Francisco to the shadowy depths of New Orleans, these tales offer passion, intrigue, and the thrill of discovering something unexpected.

