The Athletic Club Partners With Melissa Sports LLC's Ford Sports Village At The Z-Plex To Elevate Food & Bev Operations

The Z-Plex Texas Sports Village

Eric Woerner, President, The Athletic Club

The partnership marks the third location for DFW sports complex developer and operator, The Athletic Club

- Doug Zadow, CEO of Melissa Sports

MELISSA, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Athletic Club is proud to announce its latest partnership with Melissa Sports LLC and Ford Sports Village at The Z-Plex in Melissa, Texas. Beginning February 1, 2025, The Athletic Club will officially take over all food and beverage operations across the Z-Plex campus, bringing its signature hospitality and athlete-focused programming to one of the premier sports destinations in the nation.

This partnership marks the third location for The Athletic Club, building on the success of its flagship location in The Colony and a second location currently under construction in Sunnyvale, TX, with a projected opening in spring 2026.

The collaboration with The Z-Plex allows The Athletic Club to deepen its commitment to providing thoughtfully crafted menus designed specifically for athletes while also offering a variety of delicious options for fans and families. Guests can look forward to dining at the main restaurant & bar located between TCS Baseball and D-Bat, as well as enjoying concessions across the property, including Zadow Park.

"We believe this partnership provides an incredible opportunity to expand our focus on fueling athletes with high-quality meals while enhancing the overall experience for everyone who visits the Z-Plex," said Eric Woerner, President of The Athletic Club. "I'm also looking forward to the many partnerships that will grow from this collaboration with the incredible teams and organizations already making a difference in the sports community here in Melissa."

Doug Zadow, CEO of Melissa Sports, shared his excitement about the partnership, saying, "The Athletic Club's hospitality program aligns perfectly with our mission to make every aspect of Ford Sports Village at The Z-Plex the best sports complex in the nation. We're excited to have them on board as part of what we are building here."

The Athletic Club is dedicated to blending exceptional food and hospitality with a commitment to creating environments that cater to athletes, fans, and families alike. Additionally, The Athletic Club looks forward to fostering a strong relationship with the nearby Gateway Village and Hope Coffee development in downtown Melissa just a block away from Zadow Park, further integrating its presence within the community.

