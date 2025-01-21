Chicago's Iconic Nicknames Explored In New Children's Book Series By Author Ima Kidd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Author Ima Kidd launches“The Chicago Kidz” Series with Debut Title: The Envy Of The Winds: How Chicago Became Known As The Windy City

- Ima KiddCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author Ima Kidd is proud to announce the release of The Chicago Kidz book series, a vibrant and educational collection of stories that follows a diverse group of children as they explore their hometown, Chicago, and uncover the meanings behind its iconic nicknames.The series kicks off with The Envy of the Winds, a delightful rhyming tale for ages 3–10, brought to life through the vibrant illustrations of Rahi Arts. In this whimsical story, the Chicago Kidz attempt to fly a kite in Grant Park, but the North Wind stubbornly refuses to help. Their pleas spark an envious rivalry among the winds, each determined to blow the kite the highest. This competition leads to a mythical explanation of how Chicago earned its famous nickname,“The Windy City.” The story concludes with an uplifting moral:“Don't hold on to envy too tight because you may get carried away!” An appendix enriches the experience by offering insights into the nature of envy and historical facts about how Chicago came to be known as“The Windy City.”Future installments in The Chicago Kidz series will explore the stories behind Chicago's other well-known nicknames, including“The Second City,”“The City That Works,”“The City of Big Shoulders,” and“The City of Neighborhoods.” As the series grows, the Chicago Kidz will venture beyond Chicago, exploring and comparing cities like New York, San Francisco, Atlanta, Paris, Beijing, Johannesburg, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, and more.The authors behind Ima Kidd (a composite pseudonym) are a talented team of native Chicagoans, including a retired Chicago Public School educator, a therapist, a minister, a poet, a screenwriter, parents, and grandparents. Together, they share a passion for“edutaining” readers of all ages with stories that celebrate history, culture, and the joy of discovery.To learn more about Ima Kidd and The Chicago Kidz or to purchase a copy of The Envy of the Winds: How Chicago Became Known as The Windy City, visit

