Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening In Bennett
Date
1/21/2025 12:01:11 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour two new model homes at Horizon Village from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 25. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary brunch, explore homes available for quick move-in and enter for the chance to win an exciting prize giveaway.
About Horizon Village
Ranch and two-story homes from the $400s
Five SeasonsTM Collection floor plans
3 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 1,740 to 2,680 sq. ft.
3-car garages available
Professionally curated finishes
Convenient location near I-70 and Denver International Airport
Quick move-in opportunities
Horizon Village is located at 45923 Bluebird Avenue in Bennett. Call 303.763.1572 or visit RichmondAmerican to learn more and RSVP for this Brunch & Browse Grand Opening event.
About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.
SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
MENAFN21012025003732001241ID1109113947
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.