Quantiphi Recognized In 2024 Gartner® Market Guide For Generative AI Consulting, Implementation Services

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an AI-first digital engineering company today announced it has been recognized in the latest Gartner Guide for Generative AI Consulting and Implementation Services.

"Being recognized in the Gartner Market Guide underscores our decade-long commitment to driving enterprise AI adoption through responsible innovation," Quantiphi Co-Founder Asif Hasan said. "Our differentiated approach combines AI expertise with deep know-how of workflows to help enterprises move beyond experimentation and achieve production-ready generative AI solutions that deliver measurable outcomes."

With a decade of AI expertise and a comprehensive engagement model, Quantiphi drives enterprise transformation through platform-enabled AI services built on hyperscalers. These capabilities are enhanced by its IP-driven approach enabled by baioniq , a groundbreaking generative AI platform and Codeaira , an AI-powered agent for developers.

Quantiphi's engagement model adheres to eight principles of responsible AI , a governance framework and a "Hack it, Prove it, Nail it and Scale it" approach to help global enterprises with AI-ready, data-rich environments achieve scalable business results.

Visit Quantiphi to learn more about how Quantiphi's AI and generative AI capabilities are transforming enterprises across the globe.

Gartner, Market Guide for Generative AI Consulting and Implementation Services, By Jouni Forsman , Gunjan Gupta , Ben Fieselmann , Robert Brown , Sundar Viswanathan , 10 September 2024.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at Quantiphi and follow us on Linkedin , X, formerly Twitter and Instagram .

