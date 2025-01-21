Legal 1031 Exchange Services Hires Cindy Pham As Exchange Director In Texas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal 1031 Exchange Services, LLC ("Legal 1031"), a leading provider of national qualified intermediary services and a division of Kensington Vanguard National Land Services ("KV"), today announced that Cindy Pham, CCIM, has joined the company as Exchange Director. Pham advises investors on the intricacies of IRC §1031 tax-deferred exchanges and will cover clients in Texas outside of the greater Houston area for the company.

"Cindy's extensive 1031 exchange experience will enable Legal 1031 to build on the strong Texas presence of our parent title company, Kensington Vanguard. Legal 1031 continues to expand in regions where we have synergies with Kensington Vanguard and our other business partners," said Todd R. Pajonas, Esq., President of Legal 1031.

"Texas is a very important market for Legal 1031 and Cindy will be working with all our clients outside of the greater Houston area. Cindy's hands-on approach, coupled with her expertise, is the reason why so many investors and their advisors seek her out for help with their 1031 exchange transactions," added Matthew K. Scheriff, CPA, Legal 1031 Executive Vice President.

Cindy's knowledge has been honed by her many years of teaching continuing education classes to investors, real estate brokers, attorneys, CPAs and members of the title insurance industry. "I joined the Legal 1031 team because they have the expertise and security of a large company yet retain a hands-on approach to customer service. My role is to help our clients, and their advisors, navigate the complexities of a 1031 exchange. Whether the transaction is large or small, I am there to help work with them every step of the exchange process," said Pham.

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services operates three divisions:



The Commercial Division handles the largest and most complex commercial real estate transactions in the marketplace, servicing a prominent and diversified clientele consisting of leading property owners, developers, REITs, private equity groups, law firms, private investors and institutional lenders.

The Residential Division provides title insurance and settlement services on residential purchases and refinances referred by realtors, attorneys and both regional and national mortgage originators. Approved as a preferred vendor for leading financial institutions, this division's technology and operating model drive the highest quality execution and service. The 1031 Exchange Services Division, through wholly owned subsidiary Legal 1031 Exchange Services, employs a team of seasoned experts, attorneys and Certified Exchange Specialists providing clients and their advisors with IRC §1031 qualified intermediary services enabling them to defer capital gains tax they would otherwise realize upon the sale of investment properties.

About Kensington Vanguard National Land Services

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, LLC, headquartered in New York City with offices in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, is one of the largest full–service national title insurance and settlement agencies in the United States. Founded in 2002, Kensington Vanguard serves as agent to the nation's leading title insurance underwriters. Kensington Vanguard's client base is a highly diversified mix of law firms, investors, developers, operators, opportunity funds, commercial lenders, family offices, realtors and regional and national residential lenders. The company is a subsidiary of TIH Insurance Holdings, LLC, the seventh largest U.S. insurance broker, which was acquired by Stone Point Capital and CD&R in May 2024.

