Pureforge® Brakes Achieves ISO 9001 Quality Certification And Accreditation

PONTIAC, MI, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, PureForge Brakes announces that Intertek Group, PLC, a testing, inspection, certification, and auditing service, has awarded PureForge ISO 9001 quality accreditation, certification, and registration.“Attaining this ISO Quality certification is a big win for PureForge Brakes and enhances our continued drive towards large volume production for both the aftermarket and, eventually, OEM applications. We continue to improve our competence as a supplier of brake parts, and we are always serious about the quality of our products. I am happy and proud of the team at PureForge, their work and dedication in attaining the ISO certification,” says Gordon Heidacker, CEO of PureForge.ISO 9001 is a globally recognized quality standard for all components suppliers within the auto industry. This certification proves that PureForge has a repeatable process in place to continuously improve performance, meet customer expectations, and demonstrate a high commitment to quality.Intertek Group's award confirms and affirms PureForge's dedication to its products, processes, and services.About PureForgeBrakesPureForgeBrakes is an Automotive Brake Technology Company. The AtomicForgedBrake treatment is a proprietary technology that improves rotor and pad longevity, reduces high brake maintenance costs, and reduces environmental dust associated with traditional brake wear. For more information about PureForge or to order products, go to our website, or please contact:

Dave Sherman

PureForge

+1 248-481-7096

email us here

