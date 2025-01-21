TON Foundation Expands Partnership With Telegram As TON Becomes The Exclusive Blockchain For Telegram's Mini App Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TON's wallet connect protocol, TON Connect, will become the exclusive protocol for linking Telegram Mini Apps to blockchain wallets

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Foundation, a non-profit organization supporting the TON community, announced today an expansion of its partnership with Telegram Messenger, as part of which TON becomes the exclusive blockchain infrastructure powering Telegram's Mini App Ecosystem and supporting Telegram's global user base of over 950 million monthly active users.

Since the Foundation and Telegram announced their joint initiative in 2023, the TON ecosystem has experienced unprecedented growth and widespread adoption. Telegram's updates to its Mini App Platform, the use of Toncoin for pay-ins and payouts, and its advertising platform played a significant role in the growth of TON's network. The new exclusivity agreement deepens the technological ties between TON and Telegram.

Unifying On-Chain User Experience Through TON Connect

Central to this collaboration is adopting TON's wallet connect protocol, TON Connect, as the exclusive protocol for linking Telegram Mini Apps to blockchain wallets. This initiative provides a simplified user experience where all Web3 mini apps in Telegram will use TON to connect and authorize blockchain transactions. All mini apps utilizing blockchain in any capacity, including custodial and non-custodial wallets, user authorization, on-chain signatures, and the sending and receiving of blockchain-based assets, must implement TON Connect as their exclusive wallet connect protocol in the next month.

TON Blockchain and Toncoin Become Exclusive for Telegram Platform

Furthermore, Telegram will continue to accept Toncoin as the only cryptocurrency for non-fiat payments made for the assets and services offered by its platform, including Telegram Stars, Telegram Premium, Telegram Ads, and Telegram Gateway, a platform alternative to traditional SMS verification. Additionally, Toncoin will be the only currency used to pay Telegram Mini App developers and channel owners for their earned Telegram Stars and advertisement revenue.

Tokenization of Digital Assets from Telegram Platform

Telegram plans to tokenize digital assets exclusively on TON Blockchain within the platform, including emojis and stickers, among other digital assets, while also tokenizing limited edition gifts as NFTs.

"After laying foundational groundwork over the last years, TON is now ready for explosive growth in 2025. The re-energized, deepened, and exclusive partnership with Telegram is an important step in our roadmap", said Manuel Stotz, President of The Open Network Foundation. "Telegram is the sixth most downloaded app in the world, a beacon for free speech, and the default messaging platform for the global blockchain community. No other blockchain has a comparable distribution vector. As TON continues its global expansion, we reiterate our ambition to empower over 500 million users before the end of the decade."

Promotion of TON-Based Mini Apps on Telegram

Developers are encouraged to begin the migration process to ensure a seamless transition and avoid user service interruptions. Those who migrate within Telegram's deadline will receive additional benefits from the TON Foundation, including promotional support. Detailed guidelines and FAQ for developers are available here .

About Telegram

Telegram is a cloud-based, fast, simple, secure, cross-platform and free messaging app with over 950 million users globally.

About The Open Network Foundation

The Open Network Foundation (TON Foundation) is a non-profit organization supported by community contributors to further TON's objectives. Founded in Switzerland in 2023, TON Foundation brings together a diverse range of expertise to support protocol development, help shape the platform, and facilitate ecosystem growth. While an advocate of TON's mission, the foundation does not exercise any authority over TON. TON operates on open-source software, welcomes input and contributions from all individuals, and remains independent of central control. To learn more, visit .

About TON

The Open Network (TON) is a global, decentralized blockchain community focused on putting crypto in every pocket. By building the Web3 ecosystem in Telegram Messenger, TON's vision is to empower 500 million users to own their digital identity, data, and assets by 2028. Learn more at .

