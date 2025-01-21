Mastercam Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointment Of A New Chief Innovation Officer And Two Vice Presidents

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nand Shivkumar is the new Chief Innovation Officer (CIO). In this pivotal role, Shivkumar will lead the development and execution of Mastercam's product vision and strategy, ensuring the company addresses evolving needs while pushing the boundaries of innovation.

Nand's hiring marks a significant milestone in our journey toward delivering next-generation solutions.

"Nand's appointment marks a significant milestone in Mastercam's journey toward delivering next-generation manufacturing solutions. His leadership will help us strengthen customer engagement, expand into new markets, and provide even greater value to our customers worldwide," said Russ Bukowski, Interim President of Mastercam.

With over 20 years of experience in software engineering, product strategy, and innovation leadership, Shivkumar has an impressive track record of driving growth through transformative technology. His expertise in scaling SaaS platforms, leveraging AI and machine learning, and leading diverse global teams will play a key role in shaping Mastercam's future.

Ivan Krstic has been appointed as the new VP of Product Management.

Krstic brings over 20 years of industry expertise in product management, particularly in CAD/CAM and manufacturing technology. In this role, Krstic will spearhead product strategy for Mastercam. He will be instrumental in developing the product roadmap for both current and next-generation solutions, with the goal of boosting revenue and creating integrated solutions that enhance customer experience.

"Ivan's proficiency in market-driven strategies is set to drive innovation and inspire exceptional user experiences," said Bukowski.

Shannon Lesane has been promoted from the Director of Project Management to VP of Customer Success and Program Delivery.

Lesane's background in developing and implementing Customer Success and Client Engagement programs will lead this critical area as Mastercam grows their direct sales business. Lesane will continue overseeing the Project Management Office team, delivering exceptional value, elevating customer engagement, and building a customer-first culture.

"As we expand our services and support structure, Shannon will ensure the right programs, processes, and systems to support our customers at all levels. I am very excited to see the impactful contributions she brings to Mastercam," added Bukowski.

