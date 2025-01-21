Mobile Beacon Announces 2024 Wi-Fly Lending Launch Kit Grant Recipients

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wi-Fly Grant Recipients Will Use the Granted to Support Community Initiatives

Johnston, RI, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Beacon is proud to announce the 2024 Wi-Fly Lending Launch Kit Grant winners: Dallas Innovation Alliance (DIA) and Developing Dreams Foundation These two exceptional organizations exemplify innovation and commitment to advancing digital equity in underserved communities.

The Dallas Innovation Alliance will utilize the Wi-Fly Kit to power its Connected Futures Program, which bridges the digital divide by lending laptops and hotspots to underserved residents for six months. This initiative extends DIA's mission of creating a more inclusive Dallas through technology access, digital skills training, and community engagement.

"The path to a more connected, equitable Dallas begins with ensuring that all residents have access to the tools and knowledge they need. This grant makes it possible to expand our impact, empower communities, and build a more inclusive digital future for everyone," said Jen Sanders, Executive Director of Dallas Innovation Alliance.

The Developing Dreams Foundation will use the grant to bring reliable internet connectivity to its arts-focused afterschool programs, which serve approximately 150 children each week. With access to mobile hotspots, youth can participate in digital arts programs such as graphic design, music production, and video editing, fostering their creativity and enhancing digital literacy.

"It is a tremendous honor to have been selected as the recipient of Mobile Beacon's Wi-Fly Lending Launch Kit for 2024. This recognition affirms the value, importance, and impact of our programs on the local community, particularly the youth we serve," said Pablo Malco, Founder and Artistic Director of Developing Dreams Foundation.

Mobile Beacon's Wi-Fly Digital Inclusion Grant provides the recipients with 25 laptops, 25 mobile hotspots, and Mobile Beacon's unlimited, uncapped mobile broadband service. Awarded every year, Mobile Beacon's Wi-Fly Digital Inclusion Grant helps community anchor institutions launch digital inclusion programs aimed at closing the digital divide. For more information and to learn about the winners, please visit our website at





About Mobile Beacon: Mobile Beacon provides high-speed, low-cost, mobile internet access to the anchors of communities: the nonprofits, schools, libraries, and healthcare organizations that provide vital services to millions of Americans every day. Through this broadband service, organizations have an essential tool to fulfill their missions and maximize their philanthropic impact, which allows organizations to access more information, reach more people, and help more in their communities. Learn more at .

About Dallas Innovation Alliance: The Dallas Innovation Alliance (DIA) is a 501(c)3 cross-sector partnership dedicated to advancing smart city solutions and promoting digital equity across Dallas, TX. As part of its mission to build a more connected and inclusive city, DIA launched Connected Dallas - a community-driven initiative that provides access to technology, digital skills training, and critical resources to underserved communities through walk-in locations (Community Anchor Sites), Digital Ambassador program, and various local community events. Together, DIA and Connected Dallas work to ensure that all Dallas residents have the tools, knowledge, and opportunities they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world. Learn more at and .

About Developing Dreams Foundation: The mission of Developing Dreams Foundation (DDF) is to assure that no child is left behind socially, academically, or economically by providing quality training and experience in art careers through innovative programs and performance opportunities. DDF provides auditory arts, media arts & technology, and performing arts education to students aged 6 to 18 years old.

