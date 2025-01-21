Indigo Education Proudly Supports The New National Career Clusters® Framework

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The new Framework revolutionizes career pathways with cross-cutting clusters, aligning education to workforce needs and empowering diverse learners.

- Sheri Smith, A, CO, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Indigo Education Company is excited to announce its support for the newly launched National Career ClustersFramework, unveiled by Advance CTE. This groundbreaking framework, developed through a collaborative research effort with Indigo Education Company, WestEd Center for Economic Mobility , and input from thousands of industry and Career Technical Education (CTE) professionals nationwide, aims to modernize career pathways for students across the United States.Since early 2023, Dr. Alexandria Wright from WestEd and Sheri Smith, CEO of Indigo, served as the lead consultants for this project, working closely with Advance CTE, its board, and other key stakeholders. The process involved an extensive national input strategy, including the formation of a National Advisory Committee (NAC) and 13 Industry Advisory Groups (IAGs). The NAC, comprising 23 diverse CTE leaders, and over 160 professionals in the IAGs contributed valuable insights, ensuring the Framework bridges education and workforce needs while representing the diverse requirements of learners, educators, and industry.The new Framework takes a holistic view of the modern workforce, introducing Cross-Cutting Clusters that highlight the interdisciplinary nature of today's economy. These clusters include Digital Technology, Marketing & Sales, and Management & Entrepreneurship. This inclusive design prepares students to envision themselves in successful career paths, whether through traditional four-year colleges, apprenticeships, or industry-led training programs. For detailed information on the Framework please visit: .In 2025, Indigo Education Company will align its career matching options within the Indigo Assessment and IndigoPathway Career Advising Platform to the new Framework. This alignment will support schools, educators, and students in utilizing the Framework to explore relevant career pathways.“We're thrilled to have been part of this meaningful endeavor to help learners and faculty navigate the complexities of regional economies in the 21st century and look forward to building upon the work accomplished by Advance CTE and its partners,” said Dr. Wright. Sheri Smith is excited that“the modernized Framework empowers students to see their potential in the world of work and find fulfilling paths suited to their unique strengths and motivations.”About Indigo Education CompanyIndigo Education Company is a Colorado-based, woman-owned small business dedicated to empowering students and educators through self-awareness. Since 2013, Indigo has partnered with schools and educational organizations nationwide, including developing the Colorado Department of Education's ColoradoCareerAdvising platform. Indigo's research-driven approach and innovative tools provide students with the insights needed to build meaningful and successful career paths aligned with their unique strengths and intrinsic qualities. Indigo also provides engaging professional development for educational leaders, counselors, and teachers, enhancing teamwork, personalized learning, and organizational growth.About WestEd Center for Economic MobilityThe WestEd Center for Economic Mobility is a nationally recognized research and development center dedicated to advancing economic and workforce development through innovative education solutions. As part of WestEd, a non-profit organization with a mission to improve learning, the Center for Economic Mobility collaborates with state and local governments, educational institutions, and workforce agencies to drive economic growth and create opportunities for learners of all ages. With expertise in data analysis, policy research, and program implementation, the Center works to align education with labor market demands, equipping students and workers with the skills needed for success in today's dynamic economy.About Advance CTEAdvance CTE is a national non-profit organization committed to expanding and enhancing Career Technical Education. With a focus on preparing students for the demands of the modern workforce, Advance CTE partners with states and educational leaders to promote high-quality CTE programs across the country.

Sheri Smith

Indigo Education Company

+1 970-471-4510

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.