Tempesta Media Welcomes Industry Leaders Gary Kreissman And Tim Moegen To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Strategic placements bolster Tempesta Media's leadership team depth.

MICHIGAN CITY, IN, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tempesta Media, a leading Martech innovator, today announced the addition of veterans entrepreneurs and executives Gary Kreissman and Tim Moegen to its board of directors. These new appointments represent a significant step in advancing the company's strategic vision and solidifying its position as a leader in digital marketing solutions. These industry leaders offer decades of experience in marketing strategy, customer acquisition, financial growth, and corporate governance."The growth in our board of directors better prepares us as we embark on our next growth phase," said Michael Marchese, Founder and CEO. "Gary and Tim bring decades of substantial expertise in scaling businesses and delivering results. Their contributions will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our offerings and expand our impact."Gary Kreissman, a renowned customer acquisition and business development expert, has built a career developing multimillion-dollar enterprises. As co-founder of Precision Prospects Inc., he established a premier lead generation platform specializing in high-value investor audiences. Currently, as a Managing Partner at Group PRM, he continues to shape innovative acquisition strategies. "Tempesta Media is setting new standards in Martech," said Kreissman. "I'm honored to join the board and contribute to their forward-thinking approach."Tim Moegen brings over 20 years of finance, operations, and corporate growth expertise. He has held leadership roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers and led WebSideStory, Inc. (now Adobe) through a successful IPO. Moegen's strategic insight in analytics, corporate governance, and business scaling makes him a key addition to the board. "Tempesta Media's vision for content marketing is far ahead of their competitors'," said Moegen. "I look forward to collaborating with this exceptional team to advance their mission."These recruitments come on the heels of significant milestones, including the launch of Tempesta Media Rank and a successful capital raise from TinySeed. Since 2011, Tempesta Media has partnered with over 400 companies to deliver high-quality results.For more information about Tempesta Media's solutions, visit Tempesta Media's Managed Solutions or learn more about the Tempesta Media Rank solution here .ABOUT TEMPESTA MEDIATempesta Media's managed organic, ethical digital marketing solutions are backed by 13 years of experience. Combining marketing expertise with custom predictive technology, Tempesta Media ensures impactful results for clients. Learn more: tempestamedia .

Sasha Hanza

Tempesta Media

+1 219-292-4835

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.