Swarming Termites Found In Virginia Beach While Temps In The 20'S

Depsite Temps in the 20's Universal Pest & Termite Finds Swarming Termites

- Tanner BaineVIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Universal Pest & Termite Discovers Swarming Termites in Virginia Beach Despite Winter TemperaturesUniversal Pest & Termite, a leading pest control company servicing Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Newport News, and surrounding cities, has made a startling discovery. Despite the frigid temperatures in the 20's, swarming termites have been found in Virginia Beach. This goes against the common belief that termites are only active during the summer months.According to Universal Pest & Termite, the recent discovery of swarming termites in Virginia Beach is a cause for concern. Termites are known to cause extensive damage to homes and buildings, and their presence during the winter months is a cause for alarm. The company urges residents in the area to be vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect their properties."We were surprised to find swarming termites in Virginia Beach during this time of the year," said George Pilkington, owner of Universal Pest & Termite. "Termites are usually associated with warm weather, but it seems like they have adapted to survive in colder temperatures as well. We want to warn residents that termites are not just a summer problem and they should take steps to prevent infestations."Universal Pest & Termite is known for its effective and eco-friendly pest control solutions. The company has been serving the Virginia Beach area for over 24 years and has a team of experienced professionals who are trained to handle all types of pest infestations. With the recent discovery of swarming termites, the company is prepared to provide specialized treatments to protect homes and buildings from these destructive pests.While the presence of swarming termites in Virginia Beach during the winter months is concerning, Universal Pest & Termite assures residents that they are equipped to handle the situation. The company advises homeowners to schedule regular termite inspections and take preventive measures to avoid costly damage to their properties. For more information, please visit the Universal Pest & Termite website or contact them directly.

