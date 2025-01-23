(MENAFN- HWPL) HWPL Melbourne Interfaith Peace Tour

Youth Journey Across Faiths to Foster Understanding and Unity

On the 18th of January, HWPL (Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light) hosted an interfaith Peace Tour that brought youth to three places of worship in Melbourne for educational and interfaith engagement.



HWPL is a global peace organisation dedicated to fostering harmony through dialogue, education, and peace-building. Its WARP (World Alliance of Religions’ Peace) Office promotes interfaith cooperation by uniting leaders of various faiths to bridge divides, address misunderstandings, and highlight shared values, building peace through mutual respect and understanding.



This initiative aimed to inspire the next generation of peacemakers by fostering mutual understanding and promoting interfaith dialogue. Over the course of the day, participants visited an Islamic mosque, a Hindu temple, and a Sikh Gurdwara.



The Peace Tour provided participants with a unique opportunity to learn about Islam, Hinduism, and Sikhism in an interactive and engaging environment. Each visit featured introductions to the respective religion’s traditions, history, and core values, while addressing common misconceptions. Religious leaders welcomed questions, fostering an open and respectful dialogue.



Starting the tour at the Hindu Temple, greeted warmly by the tour host, who explained the religion in detail to them. They saw traditions, understood the history and types of deities, and finished off with a questionnaire and traditional music.



The group subsequently travelled on the peace bus to a Mosque in Victoria, and were greeted by many congregants who were happy to see visitors of the sake of peace building. The Sheik taught one introductory lesson for keeping the Islamic faith, and moved onto a questionnaire competition for participants.



Finally, after a short journey on the peace bus, participants visited a local Sikhi Gurdwara. An introduction to Sikh faith, history and spirituality was given, and how the Sikh faith is linked closely with martial arts. Participants also eagerly volunteered to help with activities at the Gurdwara, such as cooking and sharing meals together at the temple.



One of the IPYG(International Peace Youth Group) participants shared their reflection, "I didn’t just learn about different religions, I learned how much we all have in common. This experience showed me that peace starts when we truly listen to and respect one another.” - Adam, an IPYG Member



The event provided participants with an opportunity to engage in interfaith dialogue and learn about diverse religious practices. By visiting these sacred spaces and hearing from community leaders, participants gained a deeper appreciation of the values and practices that unite humanity beyond cultural and religious boundaries.



Sheik Aamir eloquently summed up the heart of the mission, “Not all people here believe in the same way, they have a different perspective, and in the end, it's better not to fight each other and to love each other.



Fahad, staff at the Mosque stated, “This is actually a very good program. They say a person will be suspicious of his neighbors until he has really met them. You might think who is this strange person? And think he’s strange, but then you bump into him and you think, wow what a nice person. Differences are always there, but there will also be so many more things in common.”



Jaspreet, a member at Gurdwara came to our team and mentioned, “It’s wonderful having guests here. The temple is always open for anyone to come and we will welcome anyone. I would be surprised if any other religion wouldn’t be open to meet and get to know us. It is about acceptance and diversity, and peace with all people.



Building on the success of the Melbourne Peace Tour, HWPL will continue to expand its interfaith initiatives with more immersive programs in cities across Australia and beyond. Upcoming events will include workshops, panel discussions with religious leaders, and youth-led peace projects to further strengthen understanding and collaboration among diverse communities.





MENAFN23012025004877011214ID1109121808