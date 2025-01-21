Wearable Healthcare Devices Market Expected To Reach USD 109.52 Billion By 2032, With A CAGR Of 11.56% | Apple Inc., Garmin Ltd., Medtronic

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Current Health's AI-enabled wearable, designed to monitor multiple vital signs, has recently received FDA clearance for home use. In February, the Edinburgh, Scotland-based company secured approval for in-hospital patient monitoring, but this latest clearance extends its use to home settings between doctor visits.

United States, New York, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introspective Research is excited to unveil its latest report, " Wearable Healthcare Devices Market " This in-depth analysis shows that the global Wearable Healthcare Devices market, valued at USD 40.92 billion in 2023, is poised for substantial growth, expected to hit USD 109.52 billion by 2032. This growth trajectory aligns with a strong CAGR of 11.56% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

The global wearable healthcare devices market refers to the section of clinical generation that consists of clever, linked gadgets designed for health tracking, diagnostics, and treatment. Initially, wearables have been restricted to health bands and smartwatches monitoring primary health metrics like heart rate, blood stress, and steps.



Wearable healthcare devices are playing a pivotal role in addressing non-communicable illnesses (NCDs), which account for 74% of global deaths. Studies suggest that wearables can lessen hospitalization prices, resulting in good-sized value financial savings. For instance, far-flung patient tracking may want to store the European healthcare gadget up to €50.6 billion annually, and global healthcare savings from wearables may attain $2 hundred billion via 2040. Beyond cost savings, wearables expand healthcare access to remote and underserved populations, reducing dependency on physical hospital visits. They also support medical research by enabling real-time, large-scale health data collection. A well-regulated IP landscape will drive sustainable growth and enhance the impact of medical wearables on global health.

Analysis of Trends in the Wearable Healthcare Devices Market

Rise in Remote Patient Monitoring as a Key Growth Driver in the Wearable Healthcare Devices Market

Remote patient Monitoring, or RPM, is radically converting the manner healthcare is added in the market for wearable medical gadgets. The want for gadgets that music individual fitness characteristics in actual time is unexpectedly growing, at the same time as healthcare businesses prioritize patient-targeted care. This increase may be attributed to several elements, which include the growing range of people with chronic illnesses, age-associated ailments, and the need for extra frequent checkups. Larger clever wearables, including health bands, smartwatches, and medical wearables, allow patients to remotely take a look at their blood pressure, coronary heart charge, glucose level, and different relevant signs at home.

High Cost of Advance Technology as a Major Barrier to Market Expansion in Wearable Healthcare Devices

The High value of advanced technology is a sizeable restraint within the wearable healthcare gadgets market, limiting accessibility and adoption, mainly in charge-sensitive regions. The improvement of modern-day medical wearables entails widespread investment in R&D, miniaturization, AI integration, and regulatory compliance, all of which contribute to higher production fees. Additionally, incorporating superior functions like continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), ECG sensors, and AI-pushed health analytics requires steeply-priced components, growing the general price of these devices. For purchasers, the excessive premature value of top-rate clinical wearables can be a barrier, specifically for those without good enough coverage insurance or authorities' subsidies.

Expanding Insurance Coverage for Wearable Devices as a Key Opportunity for Market Expansion

Due to the significance of value-added goods about well-being and preventative care, goal remedy, and faraway fitness tracking, the marketplace for wearable health devices has been expanding globally. The wearable era, including health trackers, biosensors, and smartwatches, permits purchasers to actively reveal fitness metrics. Over time, an OSDD is advanced to encompass skills like coronary heart fee monitoring, sleep monitoring, or even the capacity to document an ECG. These gadgets can assist control chronic situations, interaction with sufferers, and shop a substantial amount of money for the healthcare device.

Key Manufacturers

Market key players and organizations within a specific industry or market that significantly influence its dynamics. Identifying these key players is essential for understanding competitive positioning, market trends, and strategic opportunities.



Apple Inc. (USA)

Fitbit (now part of Google) (USA)

Garmin Ltd. (USA)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

Xiaomi Corporation (China)

Medtronic (USA)

Abbott Laboratories (USA)

Withings (France)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China) Other Active Players



Key Industry Developments in the Wearable Healthcare Devices Market

In January 2025, Garmin announced the launch of its Instinct® 3 Series, a new lineup of rugged smartwatches, featuring either a brilliant AMOLED or solar-powered display for extended battery life. Designed for adventurers, the Instinct 3 Series introduced a metal-reinforced bezel for enhanced durability and a built-in flashlight on all models.

In July 2024, The South Korean electronics giant revealed on Wednesday that its first-ever premium smartwatch and a smart ring, marking its entry into a niche market, would feature AI capabilities aimed at helping users monitor and manage their health. The Galaxy Watch Ultra, priced at $650, and the Galaxy Ring, priced at $400, were part of Samsung's broader push, which began six months ago when the company launched its first smartphones featuring AI technology as a key selling point.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Product,

Due to the increasing use of Fitness trackers , smart watches, smart garb, wearable era, and different gadgets, the marketplace for wearable healthcare devices is increasing. Specifically, health trackers are very famous these days because they are beneficial for individuals who lead lively lives and can tune greater than simply basic metrics like heart rate, steps, and calories burned. Additionally, wearables are becoming more popular since they combine medical features like stress levels and heart rate checks with audio capabilities utilizing sophisticated sensors.

By Application,

The sports and Fitness segment held the largest share in 2023, because of the populace's active adoption of a healthful way of life, technological improvements, and the rise in the number of humans with continual ailments, the market for wearable healthcare devices is currently seeing remarkable increase and capability. These devices, along with hobby monitors, fitness trackers, and smartwatches, are practically popular among those who are interested in sports activities and health. It allows customers to screen their coronary heart fee, bodily pastime, sleep excellence, and different signs in real time.

By Region:

The market for wearable healthcare devices in North America is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period due to rising chronic diseases, health consciousness, and technology. Strong healthcare systems, large ranges of disposable wealth, a growing variety of smartphones, and connected technology are all capabilities of North America, mainly the USA. This is due to the fact a developing fashion for early and spark-off fitness care has brought about the adoption of wearable healthcare gadgets like smartwatches, fitness trackers, and clinical tracking gadgets.

Comprehensive Offerings:



Historical Market Size and Competitive Analysis (2017–2023): Detailed assessment of market size and competitive landscape over the past years.

Historical Pricing Trends and Regional Price Curve (2017–2023): Analysis of historical pricing data and price trends across different regions.

Market Size, Share, and Forecast by Segment (2024–2032): Projections and detailed insights into market size, share, and future growth by segment.

Market Dynamics: In-depth analysis of growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends, with a focus on regional variations.

Market Trend Analysis: Evaluation of emerging trends that are shaping the market landscape.

Import and Export Analysis: Examination of trade patterns and their impact on market dynamics.

Market Segmentation: Comprehensive analysis of market segments and sub-segments, with a regional breakdown.

Competitive Landscape: Strategic profiles of key players across regions, including competitive benchmarking.

PESTLE Analysis: Evaluation of the market through Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Legal, and Environmental factors.

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis: Assessment of competitive forces influencing the market.

Industry Value Chain Analysis: Examination of the value chain to identify key stages and contributors.

Legal and Regulatory Environment by Region: Analysis of the legal landscape and its implications for business operations.

Strategic Opportunities and SWOT Analysis: Identification of lucrative business opportunities, coupled with a SWOT analysis. Conclusion and Strategic Recommendations: Final insights and actionable recommendations for stakeholders.

