Atlanta Families To Celebrate And Discover Learning Options At Downtown Education Expo

800 attendees, 75 expected to explore diverse opportunities at Loudermilk Center

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Families in Georgia can explore a wide range of K–12 education options at the Atlanta School Choice Expo, hosted by GeorgiaCAN. This free, family-friendly event will connect parents with representatives from 75 traditional public, public charter, magnet, and private schools, learning, homeschooling, and microschooling options, to help them find the best place for their unique child's education.

The event will take place on Saturday, January 25, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Loudermilk Conference Center.

Throughout the Loudermilk Conference Center, families will connect with school representatives, ask questions about their programs, and gather information to help make informed decisions about their children's education for the upcoming school year.

This year, Georgia families have even more options thanks to the Georgia Promise Scholarship Act, which introduces a $6,500 scholarship for eligible students starting in the 2025-2026 school year. This initiative expands access to private schools, tutoring, and other specialized programs, making the Atlanta School Choice Expo an excellent opportunity for families to explore these new possibilities and connect directly with educational providers.

"The Atlanta School Choice Expo creates an opportunity for families to explore all their educational options in one place," said Steven Quinn, state outreach director of GeorgiaCAN. "By bringing together diverse learning providers under one roof, we're helping ensure every family can find the educational environment that best serves their children."

The family-friendly event will feature complimentary snacks and activities including photo booths, balloon artists, and music from a DJ.

GeorgiaCAN seeks to identify and advance common-sense policies that put the needs of students first, engaging local stakeholders-from community members to policy makers-to advocate for student success throughout the entire public education system.

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week 2025, which will feature more than 27,000 events nationwide celebrating educational opportunities from Jan. 26 to Feb.1. The Atlanta School Choice Expo represents one of Georgia's largest school choice celebrations.

Location Details: The Loudermilk Conference Center is located at 40 Courtland St NE, Atlanta, GA 30303.

Families can learn more and RSVP for this free event at schoolchoiceweek/events/2025-atlanta-school-choice-expo/ or schoolchoiceweek/events/2025-atlanta-exposicion-de-opciones-escolares/ .

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

