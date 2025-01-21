Coca-Cola Al Ahlia Beverages Company Partners with Emerge for Solar Energy Project in Al Ain Factory

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 21 January 2025 – In a landmark step towards advancing sustainability, today at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Coca-Cola Al Ahlia Beverages Company together with Emerge – a joint venture between UAE’s Masdar and France’s EDF Group – inaugurated a 1.8 megawatt solar power plant at its production facility in Al Ain.



The project marks a significant milestone in Coca-Cola Al Ahlia Beverages Company’s commitment to environmental stewardship and renewable energy adoption, aligning with the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030 and national sustainability ambitions.



The newly activated solar power plant is designed to deliver clean and renewable energy to the facility, reducing reliance on traditional energy sources and significantly lowering overall carbon emissions. Utilizing cutting-edge technology such as bifacial panels, advanced inverters, and smart monitoring systems, the plant represents the future of energy solutions in the region.



The plant has the capacity to avoid approximately 1,566 metric tons of CO₂ emissions annually – equivalent to meeting the electricity needs of more than 300 homes for an entire year. Additionally, the solar power plant will help reduce the consumption of oil by more than 3,600 barrels per year, underscoring its contribution to environmental conservation.



His Excellency Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, highlighted that sustainability serves as a fundamental pillar of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300 Billion. The strategy aims to strengthen the industrial sector while supporting climate neutrality by encouraging sustainable practices and industrial transformation through the adoption of advanced technologies, enablers, and incentives. These efforts are reflected under the "Make it in the Emirates" initiative, a strategic platform that drives local manufacturing and supports businesses in adopting innovative technologies that promote investment in sustainability.



His Excellency underscored that "Make it in the Emirates" is both an initiative and an annual event, serving as a key platform to showcase the UAE's global competitive advantages to industrial investors on an international level. By attracting manufacturers and investors to the UAE, the initiative boosts local production capabilities, enhances supply chain resilience, and promotes self-sufficiency, particularly in critical strategic sectors such as food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals.



His Excellency also emphasized the strategic partnership between Coca-Cola Al-Ahlia Beverages and Emerge to launch a 1.8 MW photovoltaic solar power plant. This project marks a significant milestone in incorporating renewable energy into manufacturing, aligning with the industrial decarbonization roadmap unveiled by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology during COP28.



Finally, His Excellency invited investors and manufacturers to participate in the fourth edition of the "Make it in the Emirates" Forum, which will be held at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi from May 19 to 22, 2025. This edition is expected to be the largest and most comprehensive yet, featuring over 20,000 participants, 5,000 "Made in UAE" products on display, and, for the first time, a dedicated pavilion showcasing Emirati handicrafts.



“We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices across our operations,” said Banu Karakullukcu, CEO of Coca-Cola Al Ahlia Beverages Company. “The installation of solar panels at our Al Ain plant is a testament to our shift towards renewable energy. Partnering with Emerge allows us to bring this vision to life and support the UAE’s Green Agenda. This project sets a strong example, and we are eager to implement similar initiatives at our other plants in the region.”



With the completion of phase one, the solar power project meets 18% of Coca-Cola Al Ahlia Beverages Company production plant’s total energy needs with solar power. This year, phase two will add an additional 5%, bringing the total solar contribution to 23%. As part of the partnership with Coca-Cola Al Ahlia Beverages Company, Emerge will operate and maintain the solar energy project for the next 25 years.



“At Emerge, we are committed to supporting organizations to reduce their environmental impact and become more sustainable on the road to realizing the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategy. This solar plant is a great example of how innovative clean energy solutions can drive both environmental and business outcomes – in this case, helping Coca Cola Al Ahlia Beverages Company meet their sustainability goals while reducing electricity costs,” stated Michel Ali Saab, General Manager of Emerge.



Renewable energy solutions like the solar power project demonstrate how the UAE is empowering organizations to reduce emissions and align industrial growth with environmental preservation.



Through collaborations like this, Coca-Cola Al Ahlia Beverages Company aims to inspire broader action, paving the way for a greener, more sustainable future for the UAE.





