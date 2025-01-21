Noise Launches Next-Gen ColorFit Pro 6 Series, Elevating its Flagship Smartwatches Lineup with AI-Powered Innovation

(MENAFN- The Mavericks) India, 21st January 2025: Noise, India’s leading smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand, elevates its flagship lineup with the launch of the Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series - featuring Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max and Noise ColorFit Pro 6. The new series redefines the smartwatch experience with an exceptional fusion of next-gen AI-driven innovation and exquisite craftsmanship. Designed to cater to the evolving needs of the consumers, the ColorFit Pro 6 series integrates style, personalized fitness, and cutting-edge technology for everyday life. The ColorFit Pro 6 series delivers “Intelligence on your Wrist” through its AI-Powered Personalization - AI Watch Faces that adapt dynamically to the style and environment and an AI Companion that provides personalized wellness insights, the series is a perfect blend of functionality, durability, and elegance. Featuring advanced health monitoring and next-gen insights for tailored health metrics and recommendations, the ColorFit Pro 6 Series is designed for modern professionals and fitness enthusiasts who demand precision, performance, and style.

Powered by the robust EN2 processor and Nebula UI 2.0, the ColorFit Pro 6 series brings futuristic and purposeful design together, simplifying and empowering daily life. With its sleek Always-On Display (AoD) and advanced AI capabilities, the smartwatch adapts to one’s unique lifestyle, providing an elevated experience.

Key Features:

• AI Companion: Your personal fitness companion analyzes activity data and turns it into intelligence advice alongside sharing sleep insights

• Intelligent Notifications and Gestures: Gesture controls enhance usability with quick interactions such as tapping to take photos, shaking to reject calls, and covering the watch to mute

• Safety & Privacy : Notifications, along with Emergency SOS and password protection, improve both safety and usability

Equipped with BT v5.3, the series ensures a stable and hassle-free connection for both Android and iOS users, enhancing call quality and connectivity. With an impressive battery life of up to 7 days, the smartwatches deliver uninterrupted health and performance tracking. Powered by the Noise Health Suite™, the smartwatches offer precise heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, stress management, and various sports modes, ensuring comprehensive performance for both fitness and wellness. The series is a testament to Noise’s unwavering commitment to enhancing consumers’ lifestyles through the perfect integration of technology and design.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, commented on the launch, “We are thrilled to unveil the sixth generation of our flagship smartwatch range, the ColorFit Pro 6 Series. The overwhelming interest this launch has garnered reflects not only our relentless commitment to innovation but also the enduring trust and love of our consumers. Designed with precision and powered by AI-driven personalization, the ColorFit Pro 6 Series reflects our vision of delivering meaningful reinvention year after year, elevating the user experience to new heights.”



The Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max extends a premium stainless steel design, making it both robust and elegant. The 1.96-inch AMOLED display and a screen resolution of 410x502px delivers stunning visuals with sharp clarity. Its built-in GPS enables precise outdoor activity tracking, making it perfect for adventurers and fitness enthusiasts. It also comes in multiple strap options, including Metal, Magnetic, Leather, and Silicone, and 5 ATM water resistance to complement your style or activity. One can manage calls directly from your wrist with crystal-clear quality, saving up to 10 contacts and accessing recent call logs.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 6 put forth a focus towards a refined crown and finish details with a 1.85-inch AMOLED display and 390x450 px resolution. Its AI Companion delivers personalized health insights tailored to individual lifestyles, empowering users to take control of their wellness journey. It too sports versatile strap options like Braided, Magnetic, Mesh, and Silicone, and comes with IP68 water resistance. Engineered with consumers’ needs in mind, both the models share a common foundation of excellence.

The Noise ColorFit Pro Series has consistently set benchmarks in its segment, evolving with time to meet the needs of modern consumers. With each iteration, the series has redefined expectations by blending sophisticated design, advanced technology, and exceptional functionality. As a flagship offering, it exemplifies Noise's commitment to superior craftsmanship and quality innovation, positioning the brand as a leader in delivering intelligent and high-performance wearables. The new ColorFit Pro 6 Series carries this legacy forward, raising the bar for what smartwatches can achieve.

Price and Availability

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max

It will be available in the following variants on gonoisestarting today, 21st January 2024.

• Metal Strap - Pure Titanium, and Chrome Black (Launch Price: INR 7,999)

• Magnetic Strap - Green Titanium, and Signature Brown (Launch Price: INR 7,499)

• Leather Strap - Brown Titanium, and Copper Black (Launch Price: INR 7,499)

• Silicone Strap - Jet Black, and Blue Titanium (Launch Price: INR 7,499)

Noise ColorFit Pro 6

Pre-booking starts tomorrow, 22nd January on gonoisefollowed by sales starting 27th January 2025, in the following variants

• Mesh Strap - Rose-Gold Link, and Champagne-Gold Link (Launch Price: INR 6,499)

• Magnetic Strap - Lime, and Blue (Launch Price: INR 5,999)

• Braided Strap - Vineyard Brown, Arctic Blue, Prismatic Multicolour (Launch Price: INR 5,999)

• Silicone Strap - Ivory Gold, Jet Black, and Ice Blue (Launch Price: INR 5,999)

The series will be up for grabs on Amazon and Flipkart from 29th January 2025 onwards.

Product Specifications

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max

Screen 1.96” AMOLED Display

Resolution 410x502px

Waterproofing 5ATM

Battery Usage Up to 7 Days

Connection BT v5.3

Sports Mode 100+ modes

Highlight Features AI-powered personalisation with AI watchfaces, AI companion,

Built-in GPS

EN 2 Processor, Nebula UI 2.0

Premium Stainless Steel Design



Noise ColorFit Pro 6

Screen 1.85" AMOLED display

Resolution 390x450px

Waterproofing IP68

Battery Usage Up to 7 days

Connection BT v5.3

Highlight Features AI-powered personalisation with AI watchfaces, AI companion,

EN 2 Processor, Nebula UI 2.0





About Noise

Noise is India’s leading smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand. They prioritize consumer centricity, design innovation, and product excellence, to constantly reinvent and introduce future-forward innovations in audio, wearables, and the connected lifestyle ecosystem. After having written the playbook for a profitable bootstrapped business for a decade, as an undisputed leader in smartwatches nationally and globally, Noise is now backed by Bose as its first-ever strategic investor.

As a homegrown brand, it is committed to creating an experience-led ecosystem through futuristic yet meaningful technology. With patents and a strong R&D focus, their innovation arm, Noise Labs, boasts many industry-first breakthroughs and houses some stellar technologies across categories.

Noise is leading the charge to foster the growth of the industry and the nation’s vision, by boosting the manufacturing efforts under the Make in India initiative, fostering a strong community of people who want to connect on health, lifestyle, and fitness on NoiseFit App, while helping businesses ensure their employee wellbeing through the Corporate Wellness Program.

Noise has evolved to become a resounding name for lifestyle-led smart wearables in the Indian industry, and is also among the top 5 smartwatch brands globally, as reported by Counterpoint.





